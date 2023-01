Western Michigan hockey defeated University of Nebraska Omaha 6-1 Friday in the first of two games this weekend at Lawson Arena. WMU improves to 17-9-1 overall and 9-5-1 in the NCHC while Omaha falls to 13-10-2 overall and 8-6-1 in conference play. This marks the Broncos seventh straight win while scoring four or more goals.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO