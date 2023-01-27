ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vancouver Business Journal

Main Street and Heights Projects present positives and challenges for businesses

Recent decisions by city authorities point the way they envision Vancouver moving as an economy – but they may not all sit well with some seeking to do business here. Fresh from the widely praised waterfront, the city plans upgrades in a district dubbed The Heights, and in the downtown Main Street area, hoping to stimulate more economic activity.
VANCOUVER, WA

