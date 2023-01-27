Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Related
Review: Immersive Flotsam and Jetsam, Karaoke and Cocktails at Whim Chicago
What do theater artists do when creative offerings morph post-COVID? What do theatrical spaces become in this life-after-coronavirus reset? Creators gonna create, here with a new experience called Whim Chicago, an immersive “art on top of art” experience, kinda like a year-round haunted house. What used to be...
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 1/26 and Beyond
This year’s been off to a great start with plenty of events rolling in! So let’s keep that going with another great weekend of concerts, movies, and more!. While it feels like the pandemic is behind us, you still need to be mindful when you go out this weekend and beyond. The winter season has seen a lot of colds, flu, RSV, and of course bouts of COVID. It’s better to be safe and wear a mask when you go out to big events. And if you’re still a little hesitant to go out, there are many events and things to do from home. So whether you’re staying in or going out, keep safe and stay healthy!
Dispatch: Puppet Theater Festival Opens With Moby Dick, Tells Comic and Dramatic Stories Through Puppetry
Chicago’s 5th annual International Puppet Theater Festival opened with a dramatic splash last week with a French-Norwegian production of Moby Dick at the beautifully refurbished Studebaker Theater. Productions are being staged in several venues this week and next, before ending on January 29 with Manual Cinema’s production of Frankenstein at the Studebaker.
Review: Horszowski Trio Wows at the Northwestern Winter Chamber Music Festival
Centered on the music of Robert Schumann, the Horszowski Trio gave a dynamite performance at the Pick-Staiger Concert Hall in Evanston on Friday night. Based in New York, this ensemble of Jesse Mills on violin, Ole Akahoshi on cello, and Rieko Aizawa on piano played with so much gel, the sounds seemed to be coming from a single person. Friday’s concert was part of the annual Northwestern Winter Chamber Music Festival, which ends this weekend.
Preview: North Coast Music Festival Returns to SeatGeek Stadium for Another Year of EDM Fun
Festival season is quickly approaching and it’s time to get excited! North Coast Music Festival, which happens to be one of the later and incredibly fun festivals of the summer season, recently announced their return to SeatGeek Stadium. This will be their third time at the just-outside-of-Chicago campus and is sure to be a fun with given this year’s packed lineup!
Review: A Night of Surprises as Bonny Doon Turns Chicago into Detroit Rock City
Guest review by Lorenzo Zenitsky. Okay, so first things first, Bonny Doon‘s Thursday night performance at The Empty Bottle was my first show ever at The Empty Bottle and I think it might be my new favorite venue (Sorry Hideout!). From its perfect flow, to its little sitting stairs, to its wonderful sound quality, and all the way to its beautifully lit stage, it’s just immaculate fun being at the Bottle. I also feel like it should be said that two days prior to this show, I had never once heard a Bonny Doon song. I also realize now that two days prior to the show, I was yet to be fully musically born because holy cow, this band rocks. They are the perfect mix of the modern and introspective alt-country sounds of bands like Hovvdy and the gritty city-born indie rock of bands like Twin Peaks. People, if you aren’t tearing through this band’s discography right now, hit pause on whatever you’re listening to for just a moment and hit play on Bonny Doon. You will not regret it.
Review: Shakespeare for a Younger Generation in Milwaukee Rep’s Much Ado About Nothing
One of Shakespeare’s most-popular romantic comedies, Much Ado About Nothing, comes thrillingly to life on the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s largest stage. As explained in pre-performance remarks by Artistic Director Mark Clements, this production marks the Rep’s continued commitment to classic theater. Much Ado is the only Shakespeare offering in its current season. Judging from the full house on opening night, audiences seem ready to explore the myriad shenanigans that comprise this much-beloved play.
Write With Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review is only as vibrant as our eclectic, enthusiastic stable of contributors, and we’re looking to add to our ranks!. As an outlet covering all things arts and culture in Chicago and beyond, Third Coast Review is always seeking new voices to write critical reviews, essays, features and interviews on the visual arts, film, food, music, theater and more happening all over the city and Chicagoland area. Learn more about each section below, as well as how to add your byline to Third Coast Review.
Preview: Get Ready for 12 Straight Days of Puppetry From Chicago and the World at the 5th Annual International Puppet Festival
The 5th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, the largest of its kind in North America, begins next Wednesday, January 18, and runs through Sunday, January 29, at venues large and small throughout the city. More than 100 performances and events around the city will feature all forms of puppetry from bunraku to shadow, to crankie scroll, pageant-style puppets and more. Chicago will be the puppetry capital of the world for 12 days and nights.
Third Coast Review
Chicago, IL
384
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0