Guest review by Lorenzo Zenitsky. Okay, so first things first, Bonny Doon‘s Thursday night performance at The Empty Bottle was my first show ever at The Empty Bottle and I think it might be my new favorite venue (Sorry Hideout!). From its perfect flow, to its little sitting stairs, to its wonderful sound quality, and all the way to its beautifully lit stage, it’s just immaculate fun being at the Bottle. I also feel like it should be said that two days prior to this show, I had never once heard a Bonny Doon song. I also realize now that two days prior to the show, I was yet to be fully musically born because holy cow, this band rocks. They are the perfect mix of the modern and introspective alt-country sounds of bands like Hovvdy and the gritty city-born indie rock of bands like Twin Peaks. People, if you aren’t tearing through this band’s discography right now, hit pause on whatever you’re listening to for just a moment and hit play on Bonny Doon. You will not regret it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO