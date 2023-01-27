AUSTIN, Texas - Concordia Texas men's basketball freshman point guard Jaylon Johnson posted game-highs of 34 points and six assists to go along with six rebounds and the go-ahead layup with one second remaining to help the Tornados secure a 104-102 victory over East Texas Baptist University. Second year guard Donovan Stafford tacked on 29 points and a game-high eight rebounds inside the CTX Fieldhouse on Saturday.

