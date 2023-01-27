Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ithaca man convicted of assault, burglary in Lansing home invasion
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
Owego Police Blotter: January 23 to 29
During the week of Monday, January 23rd to Sunday, January 29th, the Owego Police Department had 57 service calls, 2 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. Following an investigation into a disturbance on Fox Street, Donald J. Cole of Owego was arrested and charged with Assault...
Two Arrested by Sheriff on Animal Cruelty Charges
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals after a joint investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County SPCA’s law enforcement department, with additional assistance from the public. Officer’s arrested 37 year old James R. Williams and 26 year old Paige L. Hewitt,...
Homeless Ithaca man charged with assault in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges stemming from a fight in Cortland. Cortland City Police Patrols responded to a residence at Church Street at 5:22 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving two men fighting. Authorities say 30-year-old Frank Tchezama, a homeless Ithaca man being housed in Cortland, used a knife during the fight, cutting another other man in the chest and hand. Authorities say the fight was allegedly over a female.
Elmira teen charged after live stream with gun, police say
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested on the city’s southside after police accused him of live streaming himself while holding a handgun. Elmira Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Cox in the morning on January 30, 2023. According to the arrest report, EPD got a report that someone was streaming himself online while […]
Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
Walworth father beats 15 year-old, charged with Assault Second
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (1/26) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Walworth man after investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday (1/22) around 11:00 am. Frank A Charella, age 37, of Boynton Road in the Town of Walworth reportedly...
Ithaca man accused of lying about ID, resisting arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is behind bars after allegedly lying to police about his identity. Police say they stopped 36-year-old Brian Borders early Sunday morning near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street. Officers say Borders, who was riding a bicycle, violated traffic law. When...
Two Cortland County residents arrested for animal cruelty
Two Cortland County residents were arrested on Sunday for animal cruelty, according to a release from the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement Department. SPCA obtained an arrest warrant and worked on a collaborative investigation with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and county residents that began in December, the release noted.
CTRAN bus crashes into Elmira house
UPDATE JAN 31: Elmira Police have released more information on the shocking crash that sent two people to the hospital and left a bus in the side of a house Monday afternoon. Elmira Police said it responded to W. Clinton and Euclid Ave. around 3:36 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023 for the report of the […]
Bail set for one of three suspects charged with murdering Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two weeks after 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue in Syracuse, one of the three suspects charged with her death appeared in Onondaga County Court Monday. 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold, the oldest suspect in Brexi’s murder, was scheduled for a bail review....
Former DA office employee pleads guilty to Grand Larceny
Yesterday in Broome County Supreme Court, 37-year-old James Worhach, once the Executive Assistant to former District Attorney Stephen Cornwell, pled guilty to felony Grand Larceny.
City Police Respond To Fight; Person Slashed
Cortland City Police last evening around 5:20 pm responded to a report of people fighting at 10 Church St. According to police, two people were fighting. One of those involved was Frank Tchezama, 30 years old, of Ithaca, his address listed as homeless, had gotten into a fight with another male over a girl. He used a knife during the fight and cut the other male in the chest and hand.
Unlicensed driver charged following Sidney crash
On January 17th, a woman was arrested following a one-vehicle crash in Sidney.
Video captures suspect killing man working at Blue Star gas station, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A prosecutor revealed Tuesday in court that there is strong evidence against a man accused of shooting a Syracuse gas station worker: The killing was all captured on video. The critical piece to the case is the high-quality video that shows Kareem Huggins killing Raouf Muharram,...
Elmira man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal Newfield crash; faces up to 15 years
An Elmira man indicted on multiple felonies after a fatal crash in Tompkins County last year has pleaded guilty to the most serious charge he faced. Jonathan A. Roberts, 32, pleaded guilty in Tompkins County Court to a single felony count of second-degree manslaughter. Roberts was originally indicted by a...
Ontario County man issued appearance ticket for stealing truck
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Cody P. Betts, 35 of Gorham, NY was issued an appearance ticket for grand larceny for stealing a truck from Mott Road in the Town of Seneca on November 2. That vehicle was recovered in Rochester. Betts is scheduled to appear in the Seneca Town Court...
Two arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrest of two men in the city following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to Elmira Police, 37-year-old Elliot Barner, and 24-year-old Ryan Bashore, were arrested in Elmira’s east side after they were seen throwing a weapon from their vehicle before a traffic stop. […]
