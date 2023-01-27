ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca man convicted of assault, burglary in Lansing home invasion

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: January 23 to 29

During the week of Monday, January 23rd to Sunday, January 29th, the Owego Police Department had 57 service calls, 2 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. Following an investigation into a disturbance on Fox Street, Donald J. Cole of Owego was arrested and charged with Assault...
OWEGO, NY
wxhc.com

Two Arrested by Sheriff on Animal Cruelty Charges

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals after a joint investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County SPCA’s law enforcement department, with additional assistance from the public. Officer’s arrested 37 year old James R. Williams and 26 year old Paige L. Hewitt,...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Homeless Ithaca man charged with assault in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges stemming from a fight in Cortland. Cortland City Police Patrols responded to a residence at Church Street at 5:22 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving two men fighting. Authorities say 30-year-old Frank Tchezama, a homeless Ithaca man being housed in Cortland, used a knife during the fight, cutting another other man in the chest and hand. Authorities say the fight was allegedly over a female.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira teen charged after live stream with gun, police say

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested on the city’s southside after police accused him of live streaming himself while holding a handgun. Elmira Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Cox in the morning on January 30, 2023. According to the arrest report, EPD got a report that someone was streaming himself online while […]
ELMIRA, NY
localsyr.com

Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
waynetimes.com

Walworth father beats 15 year-old, charged with Assault Second

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (1/26) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Walworth man after investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday (1/22) around 11:00 am. Frank A Charella, age 37, of Boynton Road in the Town of Walworth reportedly...
WALWORTH, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca man accused of lying about ID, resisting arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is behind bars after allegedly lying to police about his identity. Police say they stopped 36-year-old Brian Borders early Sunday morning near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street. Officers say Borders, who was riding a bicycle, violated traffic law. When...
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Two Cortland County residents arrested for animal cruelty

Two Cortland County residents were arrested on Sunday for animal cruelty, according to a release from the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement Department. SPCA obtained an arrest warrant and worked on a collaborative investigation with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and county residents that began in December, the release noted.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

CTRAN bus crashes into Elmira house

UPDATE JAN 31: Elmira Police have released more information on the shocking crash that sent two people to the hospital and left a bus in the side of a house Monday afternoon. Elmira Police said it responded to W. Clinton and Euclid Ave. around 3:36 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023 for the report of the […]
ELMIRA, NY
wxhc.com

City Police Respond To Fight; Person Slashed

Cortland City Police last evening around 5:20 pm responded to a report of people fighting at 10 Church St. According to police, two people were fighting. One of those involved was Frank Tchezama, 30 years old, of Ithaca, his address listed as homeless, had gotten into a fight with another male over a girl. He used a knife during the fight and cut the other male in the chest and hand.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrest of two men in the city following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to Elmira Police, 37-year-old Elliot Barner, and 24-year-old Ryan Bashore, were arrested in Elmira’s east side after they were seen throwing a weapon from their vehicle before a traffic stop. […]
