Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inforney.com
LIST: East Texas schools announce delays, closures
Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the schools in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day. This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
inforney.com
Apache Ladies run past Panola, 75-49
The TJC Apache Ladies bounced back from a tough loss earlier in the week to turn in a nice performance on the road on Saturday. Four Tyler Junior College players scored in double figures as the Apache Ladies knocked off Panola College, 74-59, on Saturday in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Arthur Johnson Gymnnasium in Carthage.
inforney.com
Tyler HBA to host Hispanic Entrepreneurship Certificate Program
The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance (HBA) will soon be hosting its Hispanic Entrepreneurship Certificate Program. The eight-week program started in 2015. Each area of study is taught by an expert or professional within the subject area, according to Hispanic Business Alliance President and CEO Nancy Rangel. “The business accounting and...
inforney.com
Girls Basketball: Hawkins extends winning streak to 22 games
HARLETON — The Hawkins Lady Hawks scored a 67-17 win over Harleton on Tuesday in a District 21-2A girls basketball game, extending their win streak to 22 games. The Lady Hawks were also perfect at the free throw line. Hawkins goes to 10-0 in district. Jordyn Warren led Hawkins...
inforney.com
Multiple East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes Tuesday due to wintry weather
Wintry weather is impacting several school districts in East Texas. Many were closed Monday, and some have late starts or cancelations on Tuesday due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions. Big Sandy ISD - 10 a.m. start Tuesday. Gladewater ISD - 2-hour delayed start Tuesday. Ore City ISD: 10...
KTBS
Body found in Shreveport identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
inforney.com
Smith County employees awarded for services
If you have anything you want to know about the history of Smith County — or Smith County in general — ask Sharon Scott. Scott, who was honored Tuesday for 35 years of service with the Smith County Auditor’s Office, is currently serving as the chief internal auditor.
inforney.com
'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas
East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
inforney.com
Tyler police: Intersections lose power
Two intersections in Tyler are without power. Tyler Police Department said the intersections at South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road and also Paluxy Drive and Cumberland Road do not have power as of Tuesday afternoon. Generators are being deployed. Treat dark intersections as four-way stops. Oncor estimates power being restored...
ktalnews.com
Freezing rain remains possible into Wednesday morning
A mixture of rain and freezing rain will continue across the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. The threat of ice will end Wednesday with attention turning to the threat of flood-producing rain Wednesday night and Thursday. A warming trend begins Friday with sunshine. The chance of ice will be highest Tuesday night:...
inforney.com
Man struck, killed after running onto I-20 near Waskom
WASKOM, Texas - A Grand Prairie man was struck and killed by a truck-trailer after he ran onto Interstate 20 near Waskom Monday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Hunter J. Dorram, 23, died at the scene, Sgt. Adam Albritton said. A preliminary investigation shows that a truck-trailer...
inforney.com
The Salvation Army readies for those seeking refuge from bitter cold
With the bitter cold hitting East Texas this week, the Salvation Army offers shelter for those who need it, or even just need some place warm for a little while. “This is something that we do all the time,” said Trevesia Chevis, social services manager for Salvation Army in Tyler. “Our objective is to feed, house and clothe those who need it.”
inforney.com
Wealth of Gems: Various stones, jewelry among items showcased at East Texas Gem and Mineral Society show
The East Texas Gem and Mineral Society hosted its 26th annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show in Tyler this weekend. The event took place at the Tyler Rose Garden Center, which featured various collectors and vendors who displayed numerous geodes, gemstones and more. The showcase also included the famous “Rock Food Table,” featured in the front of the exhibit hall.
KSLA
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Widespread freezing rain and sleet has developed along and north of I-30 and will continue into the afternoon with deteriorating travel conditions in this region. For the rest of the ArkLaTex, we will see some light showers and areas of drizzle and it will stay cold with highs struggling to climb out of the 30s.
inforney.com
Forecast: Smith County to see 'significant ice accumulation' as area remains under winter storm warning
Rain and freezing rain will become more widespread across East Texas throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to local meteorologists. Smith County remains under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport. Smith and other counties under the warning...
KLTV
Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A man is charged with attempt to commit murder for an early morning shooting in Carthage, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a black male on the side of the street with gunshot wounds. No suspect was present on arrival, according to Smith.
inforney.com
Smith County officials: Use caution on roads
Bridges and overpasses in the north and west parts of Smith County could be icy Tuesday morning, officials said. ”Use extreme caution when traveling,” the county stated in a Facebook post. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office also warned drivers to use caution driving on any elevated surfaces.
Man in hospital after Carthage shooting, suspect arrested
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage Police Department said they found a black male with gunshot wounds while responding to a 911 call about a shooting around 3:04 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting took place on the 600 block of South Adams Street in Carthage and there was no suspect on the scene, according to officials. […]
inforney.com
Sheriff provides update after deputy fatally shot domestic violence suspect
More details have been released about the scene where a man was shot and killed by two Smith County deputies this weekend. Brandon Duvall, 32, of Mineola, died after he was shot by deputies who were responding to a domestic violence call, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said during a press conference Monday morning.
inforney.com
Crash closes all lanes of Toll 49
All lanes remain closed between FM 16 and Highway 69 North, according to Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue. Hogue said due to ice on a bridge, an 18-wheeler slid sideways, blocking all lanes. A one-ton truck then wrecked into the 18-wheeler. Hogue said there are no injuries. Drivers are...
Comments / 0