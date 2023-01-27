Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
BBC
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
BBC
Retired vicar banned over 'virulently antisemitic' posts
A Church of England priest who shared "virulently antisemitic" material has been barred from ministry for 12 years. The Reverend Dr Stephen Sizer, 69, was found by a church tribunal to have engaged in conduct "unbecoming to the office and work of a clerk in Holy Orders". The Archbishop of...
BBC
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
BBC
School strikes: Expense and workloads driving teachers out of job
Striking teachers have said the cost of living and heavy workloads are driving them out of the job they love. Tomi Rowlands has decided to leave his teaching post and said some colleagues were using food banks to get by. He is one of thousands of members of the National...
BBC
'Defect' found during nuclear submarine maintenance
Inspectors found a "defect" on a nuclear submarine which had been at Devonport Dockyard in Plymouth for maintenance, it has emerged. HMS Vanguard was found to have a defect "from work done in the past" when the vessel was in dry dock, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. It added...
Comments / 0