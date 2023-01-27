ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Atascadero teacher accused of touching students, making threats

An Atascadero Middle School teacher is in jail for allegedly threatening and terrorizing others after he was accused of inappropriate contact with a student. Health and physical education teacher James Klink posted dozens of bizarre rants on Facebook this year. Using bad language and misspelled words, the 56-year-old teacher disparages students, parents and school staff while blaming cartels and Freemasons for his ongoing legal problems.
ATASCADERO, CA
kcbx.org

Interim housing community Hope Village planned for Santa Maria

A new interim housing community is now planned for Santa Maria. Community members attended an informational meeting last week to learn about the county's plans to create the temporary housing development called Hope Village. “It will consist of 90-plus units. The concept is that it’s a non-congregate shelter so every...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Michelle Blasingame, 46

– Michelle Lynn Blasingame, 46, passed away on Nov. 18, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Michelle was a graduate of Atascadero High School and lived on the Central Coast for most of her life. An early modeling career took her all over the world and she came back to California to attend and graduate from San Diego State University in 2001.
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Ruling describes failures of Paso Robles officers during rampage

Paso Robles police officers allegedly failed to do their jobs and confront an armed suspect firing shots at the station, instead electing to stand down for more than three hours, according to a ruling filed on Thursday. Three people who suffered losses during a 2020 shooting spree filed a motion...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy