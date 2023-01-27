Read full article on original website
Monarch butterfly conservation gets $10 million as SLO County population rebounds
More than 129,000 western monarch butterflies were counted in San Luis Obispo County in November.
Santa Maria/Lompoc branch of NAACP releases statement on death of Tyre Nichols
The Santa Maria/Lompoc Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols. The post Santa Maria/Lompoc branch of NAACP releases statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mid-State Fair announces first grandstand acts of 2023. Here’s who is coming
Tickets for one act go on sale Friday.
Atascadero teacher accused of touching students, making threats
An Atascadero Middle School teacher is in jail for allegedly threatening and terrorizing others after he was accused of inappropriate contact with a student. Health and physical education teacher James Klink posted dozens of bizarre rants on Facebook this year. Using bad language and misspelled words, the 56-year-old teacher disparages students, parents and school staff while blaming cartels and Freemasons for his ongoing legal problems.
Interim housing community Hope Village planned for Santa Maria
A new interim housing community is now planned for Santa Maria. Community members attended an informational meeting last week to learn about the county's plans to create the temporary housing development called Hope Village. “It will consist of 90-plus units. The concept is that it’s a non-congregate shelter so every...
The Truth about being a Woman in this Society Kind of Stinks in 2023
Is it any harder now than it has ever been to be the dominant sex? Illustration courtesy of 54below.com. Weak, emotional, hormonal, bossy, stupid and so on and blah, blah, blah. These adjectives have been used to describe women either in the media, movies, books or through history. The idea...
SLO County saw more than $43 million in storm damage costs. Which city was hit the hardest?
“It could take years to get some of the infrastructure back up and running,” SLO County’s Public Works director said.
Crowd Gathers to Pay Tribute to Bench at California Beach Before It Falls Off the Cliff
This is such a beautiful display of a community coming together.
SLO County supervisors move to change new rules giving more water to Paso Robles farmers
SLO County’s new ordinance “might help a handful of property owners, but it does so at the expense of the vast majority of growers,” the SLO County Farm Bureau said.
SLO County supervisors pledge to prioritize mental health care. But what does that look like?
The new Board of Supervisors is elevating attention to the problem, which has been languishing for years.
Looking for cozy clothes? New SLO County shop specializes in yoga gear, loungewear
Products sold by the new store include what one customer described as being “the most comfortable socks in the world.”
Obituary of Michelle Blasingame, 46
– Michelle Lynn Blasingame, 46, passed away on Nov. 18, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Michelle was a graduate of Atascadero High School and lived on the Central Coast for most of her life. An early modeling career took her all over the world and she came back to California to attend and graduate from San Diego State University in 2001.
Ruling describes failures of Paso Robles officers during rampage
Paso Robles police officers allegedly failed to do their jobs and confront an armed suspect firing shots at the station, instead electing to stand down for more than three hours, according to a ruling filed on Thursday. Three people who suffered losses during a 2020 shooting spree filed a motion...
Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat
A News Channel 3-12 videographer confirmed a heavy police presence at the Walmart on 2220 S Bradley Rd. The post Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Animal Center running out of kennel space, creating urgent need for foster families
The Santa Maria Animal Center has completely run out of kennel space for big dogs and is now having to use staff offices for additional housing. The post Santa Maria Animal Center running out of kennel space, creating urgent need for foster families appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tours available of British Royal Air Force Airbus A400
British Royal Air Force continues training operations in Paso Robles. – Tours of the British Royal Air Force Airbus A400 at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport will be happening during a special airport open house on Sunday, Feb. 5, between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The British Royal Air...
Former 5-star quarterback coming to Cal Poly — he’s the son of a 2-time Super Bowl champ
The transfer from University of Washington is reuniting with his former high school coach.
SLO County railroad trestle stood for nearly a century — until the rains came
Locals spotted the bridge connecting Avila Beach to Port San Luis “swaying and creaking” before it collapsed in 1981.
See drone video — and before-and-after photos — as crack grows at Pismo Beach cliff
Shell Beach cliff holding a beloved community bench continues to crack.
Good progress made on Highway 1 repairs, Caltrans reports
– Caltrans and contracted crews continue to repair damages to Highway 1 which have resulted in a closure of the roadway from just south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Lime Creek in Monterey County. The following are updates on repair sites:. Polar Star. A major slide...
