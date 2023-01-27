ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sportszion.com

Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States

The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Newcastle aims for cup final; Inter vs. Atalanta

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Newcastle is looking to reach its first domestic cup final this century when the Saudi-owned team takes a 1-0 lead over Southampton into the second leg of the League Cup semifinals. Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg last week. Newcastle hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955 and has only played in the League Cup final once — in 1976 when the team lost to Manchester City. Newcastle’s last cup final appearance was in 1999 when it lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, there is an FA Cup replay between second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn in the fourth round.
sportszion.com

Piers Morgan fires bizarre rant at Lionel Messi, exposes Cristiano Ronaldo’s DMs

Piers Morgan is renowned throughout the world for his eloquence, and the British anchor is at it again after ranting against Lionel Messi while establishing Cristiano Ronaldo as the brightest star. Prior to his departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo gave an interview with the Sun in which he divulged...
Yardbarker

Former Inter Milan Midfielder Benoit Cauet: “Nerazzurri Must Keep Hold Of Milan Skriniar This Month, He Is Essential In Serie A & Champions League”

Former Inter midfielder Benoit Cauet has urged the club to keep hold of defender Milan Skriniar this month, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Skriniar is out of contract at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in June and appears set to join PSG next season, but it is reported that the Ligue 1 club are keen to bring him in immediately, with Inter ready to sell should they receive a suitable offer.
NBC Sports

Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?

USMNT star Weston McKennie has signed for Leeds United from Juventus. “Leeds United States of America” continues to grow with McKennie to join fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson playing for Jesse Marsch and newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas. Who will be next to turn up at Elland Road,...
The Independent

Juventus rival Fulham for Roma defender Rick Karsdorp

Juventus have contacted Roma about a loan deal for Rick Karsdorp, who has barely featured after a fall-out with manager Jose Mourinho.The Turin club are looking to revitalise their season after a 15-point deduction in the so-called “plusvalenza” case, with that also causing uncertainty about what next, especially given the near-certainty they won’t be returning to the Champions League next season.That has consequently necessitated looking at other options in the market as they may also be forced to sell key assets, and Karsdorp has emerged as a potential option at full-back due to his own circumstances.The 27-year-old joined the...
The Associated Press

Messi regrets controversy against Dutch at the World Cup

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — World Cup winner Lionel Messi regretted his testy exchanges with the Netherlands coach and players during their controversial quarterfinal in Qatar, he said in an interview aired on Monday. Messi gave his first interview since lifting the trophy in December to radio Urbana Play of...
NBC Los Angeles

CBS Sports

USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis likely out of 2023 World Cup after undergoing second knee surgery

United States women's national team and Kansas City Current midfielder Samantha Mewis looks set to miss the 2023 World Cup due to injury. The 2019 World Cup winner released a statement providing an injury update on Monday, revealing that she had an additional surgery on her knee after rehabbing from a previous injury for nearly all of 2021. The second surgery means Mewis is unlikely to feature in the 2023 Women's World Cup this summer.
