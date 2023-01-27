Read full article on original website
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire set for sensational Inter Milan swoop: report
Manchester United have reportedly been approached by Inter Milan over out-of-favour defender Harry Maguire
Chelsea star who only joined this month is in talks over shock Barcelona move: report
Chelsea have been so busy in the transfer market this month that Barcelona are eyeing one star who may already be surplus to requirements
Harry Kane deal could set Manchester United back whopping £300m – report
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a striker this summer – could they break the bank to sign Kane?
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘launch’ £105m bid for Fernandez, Inter make Maguire enquiry, Bayern AGREE Cancelo deal
Ex-Everton defender Joleon Lescott reckons that Sean Dyche could turn things around at Goodison Park. Dyche was confirmed as Frank Lampard's replacement earlier today and Lescott is optimistic about his appointment.
sportszion.com
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States
The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
Manchester United "on the brink" of signing Bayern midfielder as Christian Eriksen replacement
United boss Erik ten Hag has outlined the necessity to sign a new midfielder following the loss of his Danish playmaker through injury
MATCHDAY: Newcastle aims for cup final; Inter vs. Atalanta
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Newcastle is looking to reach its first domestic cup final this century when the Saudi-owned team takes a 1-0 lead over Southampton into the second leg of the League Cup semifinals. Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg last week. Newcastle hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955 and has only played in the League Cup final once — in 1976 when the team lost to Manchester City. Newcastle’s last cup final appearance was in 1999 when it lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, there is an FA Cup replay between second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn in the fourth round.
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
sportszion.com
Piers Morgan fires bizarre rant at Lionel Messi, exposes Cristiano Ronaldo’s DMs
Piers Morgan is renowned throughout the world for his eloquence, and the British anchor is at it again after ranting against Lionel Messi while establishing Cristiano Ronaldo as the brightest star. Prior to his departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo gave an interview with the Sun in which he divulged...
Liverpool's FA Cup exit further proof of their slide, Bayern Munich mini-crisis, Real Madrid drop points, more
The biggest challenge Jurgen Klopp faces at Liverpool? How to bring back the swagger and confidence. PLUS: It was a tough weekend for big clubs.
Yardbarker
Former Inter Milan Midfielder Benoit Cauet: “Nerazzurri Must Keep Hold Of Milan Skriniar This Month, He Is Essential In Serie A & Champions League”
Former Inter midfielder Benoit Cauet has urged the club to keep hold of defender Milan Skriniar this month, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Skriniar is out of contract at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in June and appears set to join PSG next season, but it is reported that the Ligue 1 club are keen to bring him in immediately, with Inter ready to sell should they receive a suitable offer.
NBC Sports
Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?
USMNT star Weston McKennie has signed for Leeds United from Juventus. “Leeds United States of America” continues to grow with McKennie to join fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson playing for Jesse Marsch and newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas. Who will be next to turn up at Elland Road,...
Juventus rival Fulham for Roma defender Rick Karsdorp
Juventus have contacted Roma about a loan deal for Rick Karsdorp, who has barely featured after a fall-out with manager Jose Mourinho.The Turin club are looking to revitalise their season after a 15-point deduction in the so-called “plusvalenza” case, with that also causing uncertainty about what next, especially given the near-certainty they won’t be returning to the Champions League next season.That has consequently necessitated looking at other options in the market as they may also be forced to sell key assets, and Karsdorp has emerged as a potential option at full-back due to his own circumstances.The 27-year-old joined the...
Messi regrets controversy against Dutch at the World Cup
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — World Cup winner Lionel Messi regretted his testy exchanges with the Netherlands coach and players during their controversial quarterfinal in Qatar, he said in an interview aired on Monday. Messi gave his first interview since lifting the trophy in December to radio Urbana Play of...
Barcelona look to raid Bayern Munich in stunning double transfer swoop after German giants’ shock move for Joao Cancelo
BARCELONA are lining up a double transfer raid on Bayern Munich, according to reports. The Spanish giants have identified two major stars as key targets. However, they will wait until the summer before launching their bids. According to Fabrizio Romano, there are no talks ongoing between the two European heavyweights...
NBC Los Angeles
USMNT's Weston McKennie Signs With Leeds United, Joins American Trio
Weston McKennie is the latest American to join the English Premier League. After days of speculation, the USMNT midfielder officially signed a season-long loan transfer with Leeds United from Juventus. According to ESPN, the loan fee is in the region of £1.5 million but Leeds will have the option to sign him to a £35 million deal at the end of the season.
Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are the heartbeat of US soccer and core of Leeds' EPL survival bid
Make no mistake about it, Leeds are America's Premier League team. And the nickname 'Leeds United States of America' grew stronger on Monday night, when Weston McKennie joined Monday.
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Jorginho ANNOUNCED, shirt number UNVEILED, Moises Caicedo LATEST, Lokonga confirmed
ARSENAL have announced the deadline day signing of Jorginho from Chelsea for a reported £12m. And Jorginho's shirt number with the Gunners has been unveiled. The Gunners were forced to turn to Plan B having failed to land top target Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Meanwhile, Albert Sambi-Lokonga completed a...
CBS Sports
USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis likely out of 2023 World Cup after undergoing second knee surgery
United States women's national team and Kansas City Current midfielder Samantha Mewis looks set to miss the 2023 World Cup due to injury. The 2019 World Cup winner released a statement providing an injury update on Monday, revealing that she had an additional surgery on her knee after rehabbing from a previous injury for nearly all of 2021. The second surgery means Mewis is unlikely to feature in the 2023 Women's World Cup this summer.
