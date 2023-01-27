Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What factors are contributing to high rates of absenteeism among Michigan students?Edy ZooMichigan State
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
A-list Movies Set in Detroit That You Shouldn't MissTed RiversDetroit, MI
5 Movies Filmed in Michigan That Everyone Should SeeTed RiversMichigan State
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023
Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How Bears Projected Cap Space Went From $118M to $93M Ahead of NFL Free Agency
How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap figure will be a record $224.8 million per team. That's over $16 million higher than in 2022 and up $42.3 from 2021. But some how...
6 Ex-Detroit Lions backup QBs who played in 2022
If you happened to tune in for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you are likely aware of the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Replacing Purdy in the lineup was backup QB, Josh Johnson. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he is a former backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Kevin Fielder's mock draft 1.0
As the stage gets set for the Super Bowl, the NFL Draft gets an even clearer picture. 30 of 32 teams have turned their focus to the off-season, including the NFL Draft on April 27. With that, understanding how front offices might attack the draft becomes crucial. Although mock drafts...
MLive.com
Ex-NBA center praises Pistons’ Jalen Duren’s game; says he can be special
DETROIT -- Having an NBA career that spanned 10 seasons, former center Ryan Hollins knows a thing or two about longevity in the league as a big man. Because of that knowledge, he sees a bright future for Pistons center Jalen Duren. Hollins currently works as the Rockets’ lead television...
Detroit Lions to hire Steve Heiden as new tight ends coach
According to a report from Dan Graziano, sources of his have indicated that Arizona Cardinals TEs coach Steve Heiden is expected to join the Detroit Lions coaching staff in the same role. Heiden formerly played for both the Chargers and Browns before joining the Cardinals coaching staff, where he has spent the last decade. This is an interesting move because the Lions already have a tight ends coach.
Detroit Lions to meet with 125 2023 NFL Draft prospects
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and his staff are going to be extremely busy this week as they will be in Mobile, Alabama for the Reese's Senior Bowl. Each year, we pass along reports about which Senior Bowl players, who are also 2023 NFL Draft prospects, have met with the Lions, and to be honest, it can become a bit tedious. Well, we will still be passing along reports when Detroit has a special meeting with a player, but thanks to Jim Nagy, who is the Senior Bowl director, we now know Holmes and his crew will be meeting with each and every one of the 125 prospects who are in Mobile for Senior Bowl Week.
Chicago Bears Draft: This double trade-down scenario is perfect
Is it April yet? The 2023 NFL Draft is one of the most highly-anticipated drafts in history for the Chicago Bears, and we could see a ton of movement prior to Chicago actually making a selection. With what we already know, we understand there could be a Battle Royale for...
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games
When the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters were released a while back, pretty much everyone agreed that Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions were snubbed. Well, thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles beating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, both Sewell, and St. Brown have now been named as participants in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions new uniforms are ‘coming soon’
According to Detroit Lions News on Facebook, an NFL source has indicated that the Detroit Lions have submitted paperwork to make changes to their uniform for the 2023 season. “Per NFL Source, The Lions have submitted paperwork to the NFL to redo their uniforms. The prevailing thought is the Lions will be combining their current throwbacks with their current Lions logo with a modern twist on the jersey that would look similar to the Sims/Sanders years.” Amon-Ra St. Brown has now confirmed that the Lions' new uniforms are “coming soon.”
Jamaal Williams throws fire at NFL for fining him $31,000 for TD celebrations
If you are familiar with the work of Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams, you are well aware of the fact that he likes to have fun on the football field. That especially rings true when he scores a touchdown. But, if you are familiar with the work of the NFL, you are well aware of the fact that they don't like it one bit when players go what they believe is “too far” with their on-field celebrations. During the 2022 season, Williams was fined over $31,000 for a pair of fines he was assessed for TD celebrations he performed in Week 3 and again in Week 18.
Super Bowl LVII point spread released
The Conference Championship games are in the books and we now know the teams that will be playing in Super Bowl LVII. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, while the Kansas City Chiefs kicked a game-winning field goal with just three seconds remaining in the game to take down the Cincinnati Bengals. The opening Super Bowl LVII point spread has been released and the Eagles have opened as a slight favorite.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Cap Space Changes Drastically For 2023
The Chicago Bears have a new outlook for cap space. The Chicago Bears went through a lean year in 2022. They lead the league in dead cap, which aided the Bears in gaining the number one draft pick this spring. Now they head into the offseason with the most money to spend in free agency by a wide margin. The Bears will have even more money in their coffers from a salary cap increase in 2023.
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN REPORTEDLY TURNED DOWN MASSIVE OFFER FROM RED WINGS, COUNTER OFFER REVEALED
The Detroit Red Wings face quite the pickle going into this season's trade deadline. Captain Dylan Larkin is a pending unrestricted free agent, and the two sides apparently remain far apart in negotiations. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Larkin's camp recently rejected an eight-year, $64...
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0