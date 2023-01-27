ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Fifth police officer charged in Tyre Nichols death out on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The fifth former police officer charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols death is out on bond. Demetrius Haley, 30, posted bond after he was still in jail on Jan. 27, FOX News reported last week. The other four officers — Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr.,...
MEMPHIS, TN

