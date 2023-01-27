ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmore, NY

midislandtimes.com

Levittown grads received Honorary Life Awards

Two graduates of the Levittown Public School District recently gave back to the community by constructing a pond in the courtyard of Northside Elementary School. For their efforts, they were awarded the school’s Honorary Life Award. The pond, which was completed last school year by Rob Fuentes and Kevin...
LEVITTOWN, NY
nassauobserver.com

Massapequa Seventh Grader Shares His Heart To Help The World

He’s only in seventh grade, but Ryan Hirschhorn already has a long history of helping others. The student at Berner Middle School in the Massapequa School District recently hosted an event to raise money for medical aid for Ukraine. Hearts for Ukraine, a fundraiser and celebration of art, was...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
longislandadvance.net

Accident causes downtown power outage

Earlier today there was an accident involving a food service truck that took down about one utility pole on Terry Street in Patchogue Village. According to the SCPD, the call came in at 11:51 a.m. The truck took down poles and wires, however, no one was injured. The accident did...
PATCHOGUE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Stun gun at Woodmere Middle School open gym

Hewlett-Woodmere school district officials said that a student brought a stun gun to open gym basketball on Jan. 20 at Woodmere Middle School. In a letter sent to the parents and guardians of Woodmere Middle School students, school officials said the district contacted the Nassau County police and are cooperating with the subsequent investigation.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way

NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
COMMACK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Kenneth Graham, Locust Valley superintendant, steps down immediately

Kenneth Graham has stepped down as superintendent of schools for the Locust Valley School District following an unscheduled meeting on Thursday night. Graham, who has served as superintendant since the 2020-21 school year, will be replaced by Assistant Superintendant for Curriculum and Instruction Janine Sampino, who will serve as interim superintendant for the remainder of the school year.
LOCUST VALLEY, NY
Lite 98.7

Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!

I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in December. A man allegedly stole a portable heater and a tree stand from Lowes, located at 2796...
MEDFORD, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine

A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Rebranded and refreshed, Riverhead’s par-3 Sandy Pond Golf Course to reopen under new ownership March 1

Sandy Pond Golf Course, which is closed for renovation this winter, will open in March under new ownership. The nine-hole, par-3 course on Roanoke Avenue, a Riverhead favorite for more than half a century, has been purchased by Brian Stark and Earl Truland, who are already working on upgrades and plan to add a mini-golf course and a new clubhouse on the 18-acre site.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Shore News Network

Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry

NEW YORK, NY – Burglars targeting a home in Queens might have known what they were looking for after taking $37,000 in cash and jewelry Saturday night. Police said two individuals broke into a home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street through an unlocked rear door by climbing up a second-floor balcony. The incident happened at around 8 pm. “Once inside, the individuals removed approximately $9,000 in cash and approximately $28,000 in jewelry,” the NYPD’s 107th Precinct announced tonight. “The individuals used burglar tools to exit the home through a locked basement door. The individuals fled the location northbound on The post Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

New Deli, Culture Blend, Opens in Glen Cove

Culture Blend, a new deli with a funky interior and menu of your favorite foods along with plans to expand the palette is now open in Glen Cove. And as the name suggests the owners plan to bring many different cultures of food to their restaurant. Right now they are in a soft opening phase as they add to the menu but patrons can still come in and get the staple items you expect from a deli like breakfast sandwiches, eggs any style, stews and wraps.
GLEN COVE, NY
FanSided

Dog walkers in New York are making over $100,000 per year

Have you ever thought about making extra money as a dog walker? Well dog walkers in New York City are actually making over $100,000 per year!. Recently, we wrote about a former New York teacher who quit their job to be a dog walker. They went from a salary of just under $40,000 per year as a teacher, to making over $100,000 walking dogs. If that doesn’t make you consider becoming a dog walker, perhaps nothing well. But, his is not an isolated story. In fact, it seems that there are a number of dog walkers in New York who are making over $100,000 per year taking care of dogs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

