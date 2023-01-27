Seven months ago, I predicted Pokemon Go’s revenue would suffer in 2022 if Niantic didn’t change the game’s direction. I was right. In 2022, the value of several digital products crashed, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and PokeCoins – if players are to be believed. The cost of PokeCoins hasn’t changed, but the price of item bundles and boxes has seen inflation, meaning players don’t get as much bang for their buck as they’ve been accustomed to.

2 DAYS AGO