Yelp says these are the 3 top restaurants in New Jersey
I think most people are familiar with the website Yelp. On it users rate their experiences with various businesses, and the restaurant section is particularly robust. So when Yelp released its “Top 100 places to eat” based on its members’ reviews, I took notice. Only three New...
This Restaurant Named For Serving The Best Lasagna In New Jersey
Lasagna is an art form and we take it very seriously here in the Northeast. Everyone tries to copy our cooking, but only a select few can ever master the perfect plate. Love Food did some deep research to find the best lasagna across America, and each state had a shining star. New Jersey's pick is spot on.
Bottoms Up! Experts Unveil Their Choice For Best Brewery In New Jersey
This is a good time of year to carve out a place in your schedule to visit one of the awesome breweries New Jersey has to offer and one major publication has named the one brewery in New Jersey you absolutely have to visit. With so many amazing breweries popping...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in a historical Victorian NJ tea room
TOMS RIVER — One of the most elegant and historical tea houses in New Jersey wants to make Valentine’s Day extra special for you and your significant other. What are the Valentine's specials at The Mathis House?. A hidden gem in the heart of downtown Toms River, The...
Are These the 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in New Jersey, New NJ List Says Yes
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
Fun! 7 Fabulous Places for Paint and Wine Parties in New Jersey
This is something that a lot of people love to do, the "paint and wine" party. I've never done this but I think it would be a blast to get together with listeners and "paint and wine". This hobby has grown in popularity and now more and more "paint and...
Beloved New Jersey Bakery Closes After 43 Years In Business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
Delicious! Best Restaurants in New Jersey That You Want To Put On Your Must Visit List
It is a brand new year and it is time to put some really good restaurants on your "must-visit" list. The types of eateries that everyone is talking about. "Best Things NJ" has put together a fascinating list of Jersey's best restaurants for 2023 and we want to share this with you.
The Most Delicious Sushi In All Of New Jersey May Have Been Found
Great sushi places have been popping up all over New Jersey for the past couple of decades, and some obviously rise above the rest. We may have just discovered the best one in the whole state. If you ask foodie publications where to find the best sushi in New Jersey,...
The Best Place to Live in New Jersey May Surprise You
New Jersey has a lot of haters and as the saying goes, "haters gonna hate." I love this state. I've lived here my entire life and wouldn't change a thing. Think about it. There's so much to enjoy and see in such a small area. No matter where you live,...
After another closure, here are the last 7 Houlihan’s in NJ
Houlihan's, the fast casual restaurant with the Blue Whale drink that comes in a glass almost the size of a fish bowl, was one of my favorite places. That's when there was one in Lawrenceville. That was in 2019 when the chain filed for bankruptcy protection. I hated to see it go.
Seriously New Jersey, We Are So Much Better Than This
I'm pretty sure we're better than this here in the Garden State, but either way, this is one of my absolute biggest pet peeves. It usually takes a lot to annoy and this is one of those things that just for whatever reason pushes me over the edge. It's such...
Photos: NJ’s Most Unique Home Looks Like a Cookie Jar
If you ever wanted to live in a house where straight walls are hard to find, let's take a tour of the Cookie Jar House in South Jersey. There are unique houses -- and then there's this one. First things first: this appears to be a rental property that, as...
Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing, NJ, Among 80+ Stores Closing Across the Country
As Bed Bath & Beyond teeters on bankruptcy, the chain has announced that 87 stores in 10 states will be closing. One of those stores is on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. Within the past couple of days, "everything must go" and "nothing held back" signs were covering...
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
Jersey’s Best Mom & Pop Restaurant is One of the Best in America
The term "Mom & Pop Restaurant" gives you a good feeling right off the bat. Then when you find out the menu and see their delicious foods, you understand why "Mom & Pop's" are so popular and have such comforting food. I think that's what it is "Mom & Pop's" means "comforting food". We all know how popular "comfort food" is. Some of my favorite dishes are comfort food, Like chicken pot pie, spaghetti and meatballs, chili, soups, etc.
Not just Harmon! Bed Bath & Beyond closes 6 more NJ stores
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Just days after announcing the closure of all Harmon stores, Bed Bath & Beyond has shared which of its flagship stores would also be shutdown — including six in New Jersey. Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bridgewater, Flemington, Kinnelon, Matawan, Mays Landing and...
NJ Makes List Of Top 10 States To Be Single in 2023
If you're recently single and living in the Garden State, then you better get ready to mingle. Put down the ice cream, go get your hair done, and hit the town! A new survey has determined that you live in one of THE BEST states in the country for single people.
Walmart’s first HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast opens in NJ
NORTH BERGEN — The township’s Walmart Supercenter has partnered with New Jersey’s largest HIV Foundation, Hyacinth, to open its only HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast. HIV specialty pharmacies are integral to the care for people living with HIV, said Kathy Ahearn-O’Brien, executive director of Hyacinth. Some...
Great romantic tour and proposal tour for NJ couples
For all of you hopeless romantics and those looking for a special way to propose marriage, we have the suggestion of the year for you. My son proposed to his wife in the exact spot from her favorite rom-com movie and had a friend video the whole thing from across the street.
