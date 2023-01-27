The term "Mom & Pop Restaurant" gives you a good feeling right off the bat. Then when you find out the menu and see their delicious foods, you understand why "Mom & Pop's" are so popular and have such comforting food. I think that's what it is "Mom & Pop's" means "comforting food". We all know how popular "comfort food" is. Some of my favorite dishes are comfort food, Like chicken pot pie, spaghetti and meatballs, chili, soups, etc.

2 DAYS AGO