Vermont State

Proposed State Rules

By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
VERMONT STATE
After a Chaotic Start, Vermont's First Congresswoman Finally Gets to Work

W hen Becca Balint woke up on the pullout couch of a Washington, D.C., Airbnb on Friday, January 6, she found herself stubbornly unchanged into a congresswoman. She gently roused her two sleeping kids, 12-year-old Sarah and 15-year-old Abe, to say goodbye, then walked the mile or so to her new apartment, where she put on the dark blue suit in which she would, for the next 18 hours, remain congresswoman-elect.
VERMONT STATE
From the Publisher: Seeking Words of Wisdom

When someone dies and their loved ones want to announce it in Seven Days, we receive an email. The obituary form arrives in my inbox and those of a few other colleagues. We contact the sender and respectfully edit the narrative. I'm proud of the way we help tell the stories of the people who have shaped this state.
BURLINGTON, VT
Burlington, VT
