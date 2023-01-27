Read full article on original website
Proposed State Rules
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
After a Chaotic Start, Vermont's First Congresswoman Finally Gets to Work
W hen Becca Balint woke up on the pullout couch of a Washington, D.C., Airbnb on Friday, January 6, she found herself stubbornly unchanged into a congresswoman. She gently roused her two sleeping kids, 12-year-old Sarah and 15-year-old Abe, to say goodbye, then walked the mile or so to her new apartment, where she put on the dark blue suit in which she would, for the next 18 hours, remain congresswoman-elect.
State Employees' Union Pushes Back on Scott's Insurance Pitch
Gov. Phil Scott’s plan to save money by shifting retired state workers to a new private Medicare insurance plan has public employee unions livid and Democratic lawmakers vowing to block the effort. The administration says that moving more than 6,000 retirees to a new Medicare Advantage plan could save...
From the Publisher: Seeking Words of Wisdom
When someone dies and their loved ones want to announce it in Seven Days, we receive an email. The obituary form arrives in my inbox and those of a few other colleagues. We contact the sender and respectfully edit the narrative. I'm proud of the way we help tell the stories of the people who have shaped this state.
Vermont Chefs, Bakers and Beverage Producers Named James Beard Award Semifinalists
Chef and co-owner Nisachon "Rung" Morgan of Saap restaurant in Randolph won Vermont's first James Beard Foundation Award in the Best Chef: Northeast category in 2022. On Wednesday, January 25, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Five Vermont chefs, bakers and beverage producers made the list.
