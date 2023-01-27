Whoa, Giants and Jets fans can't be happy about this move. Us Philly fans? WE LOVE IT! Well done, Empire State Building. It's not unusual for the top of the ESB to change color depending on occasion, but I was honestly surprised to see a monument in New York City supporting Philadelphia. Especially, since the Eagles beat the New York Giants to GET to the NFC Championship Game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO