Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Says City Has 'No More Room' as Over 37,000 Migrants are Housed in Just 14 Hotels, Refuse Moving to SheltersEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Related
Beloved New Jersey Bakery Closes After 43 Years In Business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
Are These the 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in New Jersey, New NJ List Says Yes
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Huge NJ indoor go-kart track is back, bigger than ever
A massive indoor go-kart track, now billed as the world’s longest, has reopened in Jersey City after six months of renovations. RPM Raceway, on Caven Point Road in Jersey City, officially reopened last week with, according to the company, the longest mega-track indoor electric kart racing experience in the world at 2,200 feet with a lap time of 72 seconds.
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
Good news for seal pup stranded on NJ beach
BRIGANTINE — Good news from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Their only patient, a female harbor seal (#22-155) found stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28 is reportedly doing very well under the expert care of the center’s stranding staff, veterinarian, and volunteers. When the pup was found,...
Walmart’s first HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast opens in NJ
NORTH BERGEN — The township’s Walmart Supercenter has partnered with New Jersey’s largest HIV Foundation, Hyacinth, to open its only HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast. HIV specialty pharmacies are integral to the care for people living with HIV, said Kathy Ahearn-O’Brien, executive director of Hyacinth. Some...
Great romantic tour and proposal tour for NJ couples
For all of you hopeless romantics and those looking for a special way to propose marriage, we have the suggestion of the year for you. My son proposed to his wife in the exact spot from her favorite rom-com movie and had a friend video the whole thing from across the street.
Group at NJ church pepper-sprayed and smoke bombed, rector says
ASBURY PARK — A possible bias incident at a church the same weekend as an attack on a New Jersey synagogue is under investigation, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Officials say the incident occurred at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asbury Park on Friday night sometime between 9...
Dozens of rabbits rescued from backyard in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER – Police, animal control and a hazardous material team removed a half dozen rabbits from the backyard of a home Sunday afternoon. Toms River humane law enforcement officers responding to a call about a house on Harrison Road. They found 22 rabbits in a shed, according to police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
Brazen armed jewelry thief wanted “all the gold” from this New Jersey store, police say
🚔 The suspect came in, demanded jewelry, then fled. 🚔 Your help is needed in solving this robbery case. Police in Holmdel are asking for your help in identifying the man pictured as well as providing any information that can assist them in solving this case. The theft...
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey
You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
Ocean County, NJ man indicted, left dead wife in the street, cops say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
SAVAGE! NYC’s Empire State Building Goes Green in Honor of the Philadelphia Eagles
Whoa, Giants and Jets fans can't be happy about this move. Us Philly fans? WE LOVE IT! Well done, Empire State Building. It's not unusual for the top of the ESB to change color depending on occasion, but I was honestly surprised to see a monument in New York City supporting Philadelphia. Especially, since the Eagles beat the New York Giants to GET to the NFC Championship Game.
Investigation underway after 22 rabbits rescued from jaw-dropping conditions in Toms River, NJ
🔵 22 Rabbits removed from deplorable conditions in Toms River. 🔵 Investigation underway into the circumstances of how rabbits were discovered. 🔵 The rabbits found are now being treated in Toms River. An investigation is underway after 22 rabbits were removed from a shed outside of a...
Tense, hours long armed standoff with police ends in New Jersey, but questions remain
🚔 Domestic Dispute leads to hours long standoff with Holmdel man and police. 🚔 Standoff escalates when Holmdel man gets firearm. 🚔 Holmdel man facing charges following arrest stemming from standoff with child in the house. An investigation continues following an hours long armed standoff that went...
One of 24 individuals busted for dealing Cocaine into New Jersey looking at lengthy sentence
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
Law Enforcement investigating possible bias incident outside church in Asbury Park, NJ
🚔 Possible bias-motivated incident under investigation in Asbury Park. 🚔 The details of what happened are still being looked into as of today. 🚔 Witnesses who were at Trinity Episcopal Church asked to come forward. An investigation is just getting underway as a trio of law enforcement...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0