Allen Flowers Tells Kiwanis Club About “Purple Tie Club”
Allen Flowers of Hope spoke to the Hope Kiwanis club Tuesday about a program the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hopes to undertake at Yerger Middle School. It will be called the “Purple Tie Club” and will involve mentoring 8 to 10 young men at Yerger. Flowers explained the program and also noted they hope to buy the young men purple polo shirts. Anyone would would like to learn more or would like to help the fraternity can contact Flowers at 817-602-0634.
NCHU, HCHU closing early
HOPE/PRESCOTT – Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Nevada County Health Unit will close at 2 p.m. today as will the Hempstead County Health Unit weather permitting. The HCHU will reopen Wednesday at 10 a.m. It is not known if the unit will be open or closed...
City closed Wednesday
PRESCOTT – According to Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver, the city will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. City offices will be open Thursday, Feb. 2 from 9:3o a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Hope Public Schools Closed Wednesday February 1st
The Hope Public Schools have released this statement concerning classes on Wednesday February 1st…. ALL schools will be closed tomorrow, February 1, 2023. It will be an AMI day. Any work sent home by teachers/schools will be checked in the upcoming days. We will resume classes on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Stay safe and have a wonderful day!
Boil order in effect for Fairview Rd. area
PRESCOTT – A boil order notice has been issued by the Arkansas Department of Health. The notice issued by the Prescott Waterworks is for the area northwest of Fairview Road (Nevada 42). This order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have...
Beads, Bags, and Bangles Raffle Tickets Now Available
This year’s “Beads, Bags, and Bangles” event to help fund the UAHT Foundation will be March 9th at Hempstead Hall. The theme will be “Beads, Bags, Bangles, Beatles, & Bell Bottoms”. As always, there are some fundraisers going on including the opportunity to win jewelry from Alexander’s in Texarkana. Charlotte Bradley is always a tireless ticket seller and she told the Hope Kiwanis Club about the event Tuesday and reminded them she has tickets! If you’d like to purchase, you can contact Charlotte Bradley among the other sellers in the community.
Obituary: Steven Todd Cox
On Jan. 20, 2023, our world lost a beloved brother, father, uncle, friend, and Nashville Scrapper: Steven Todd Cox. His family and friends are heartbroken by this loss. Those who knew him are invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Ark., at 200 Lake Nichols Drive from 5-7 p.m.
