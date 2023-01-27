The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided arbitration with All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin on Tuesday, with the sides agreeing to a two-year, $6.65 million deal. Gonsolin had been seeking a $3.4 million salary for 2023, while the Dodgers were offering $3 million. The settlement will see him make $3.25 million this year and a minimum of $3.4 million next year, according to The Athletic.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO