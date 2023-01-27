Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Mariners claim LHP Tayler Saucedo off waivers from Mets
The Seattle Mariners claimed left-handed relief pitcher Tayler Saucedo off waivers from the New York Mets on Tuesday. Saucedo, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and appeared in 33 games, including just four last season.
Dodgers give RHP Tony Gonsolin new two-year deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided arbitration with All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin on Tuesday, with the sides agreeing to a two-year, $6.65 million deal. Gonsolin had been seeking a $3.4 million salary for 2023, while the Dodgers were offering $3 million. The settlement will see him make $3.25 million this year and a minimum of $3.4 million next year, according to The Athletic.
