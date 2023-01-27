Recently I’ve been very interested in plants from South Africa. I’m not exactly sure why, but perhaps it has to do with the fact that South Africa and Marin County (were I live in California) share a similar climate (winter rainfall and summer drought), which means that plants from there can more easily assimilate into gardens here. Plus, plants from South Africa gift the gardener with unique and bold foliage and flowers, most notably Proteas, Leucadendrons, Kniphofias, Arctosis, Gazanias and countless Aloes. So, when I learned that Ruby grass hails from South Africa, I was like, of course it does. But don’t be discouraged if you live outside of my zone, you can still grow this glorious grass.

