hypebeast.com
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Dresses Its 574 in Gray
New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio (TDS) has pioneered new collaborations and elevated models with its various footwear releases over the years. Kicking off its releases for 2023, the TDS 574 — which originally launched in 2018 — makes its return in a gray “2040” colorway.
livingetc.com
11 incredible kitchens without backsplashes – the modern, fresh and freeing way to design
Trends are something we are conscious of all year round, but there's something about a new year that really makes us far more trend-focused. It's the interior design equivalent of having a declutter – reflecting on trends we are leaving behind and discovering new trends to bring into our homes for 2023.
Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade
The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
livingetc.com
This IKEA entryway hack uses METOD kitchen cabinets to make clever built-in storage seating
If you think kitchen cabinets can't be used for seating, think again. More and more crafty furniture flippers are repurposing IKEA staples like the METOD cabinets to make stunning statement pieces for the home, and we can't get enough of the idea. Storage seating isn't just a clever space-saving hack either, but a stylish design choice, as proven by the beautiful DIY project in this entryway alcove.
Are Waterfall Countertops Just A Fad Or A Timeless Design Feature?
Most trends come and go with the endless cycles of the interior decorating market, but every now and then something special has the power to stick it out,
Inspired Interiors' Sarah Sherman Samuel Details Eclectic Interior Design Style – Exclusive Interview
Sarah Sherman Samuel stars in Magnolia Network's "Inspired Interiors." Here is her approach to interior design and advice for couples with clashing styles.
Best home decor items featuring the 2023 Pantone Color of the Year
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Each year, Pantone chooses a color that reflects the global culture. Last year, it was Very Peri, which according to Leatrice Eiseman, the Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, represented “a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages creativity and imaginative expressions.”
Gardenista
Gardening 101: Ruby Grass
Recently I’ve been very interested in plants from South Africa. I’m not exactly sure why, but perhaps it has to do with the fact that South Africa and Marin County (were I live in California) share a similar climate (winter rainfall and summer drought), which means that plants from there can more easily assimilate into gardens here. Plus, plants from South Africa gift the gardener with unique and bold foliage and flowers, most notably Proteas, Leucadendrons, Kniphofias, Arctosis, Gazanias and countless Aloes. So, when I learned that Ruby grass hails from South Africa, I was like, of course it does. But don’t be discouraged if you live outside of my zone, you can still grow this glorious grass.
heckhome.com
Styles of Modern Houses in 2023
In the 21st century we can see that different countries and cities adopt various styles of modern houses. These types of buildings are good not only because they suit the environment in which they are built, but also because they make people feel comfortable and relaxed when they visit them. In addition, these homes usually allow people to enjoy the views of their surroundings while they spend time inside.
Gardenista
Sour Grapes: An Under-Appreciated Ancient Ingredient
Do you have a case of sour grapes? That may not a bad thing—as long as we’re talking about the fruit, and not a dose of social media-induced envy or FOMO. Bright green, shockingly tart, unripe grapes are a very interesting and very healthy ingredient, a substitute for lemon juice or lemon slices in savory dishes, and the basis of inspiring condiments like verjuice (from French verjus —”green juice”), the bracingly sour liquid pressed from green grapes, as well as cooked syrups, whose shelf lives are longer.
decoholic.org
Bringing a Touch of Moorish Magic to Your Kitchen: Unlock the Beauty of Moorish Design
Have you ever wanted to give your kitchen a unique and stylish makeover? If so, then you should consider Moorish design. Moorish design is an elegant and timeless style that blends the influence of Islamic, Spanish, and North African cultures. With its eye-catching geometric patterns and vibrant colors, Moorish design can transform any kitchen into a beautiful and inviting space.
Gardenista
Letter of Recommendation: CowPots, My Seed-Starting Secret Weapon
After I order my wish list of seeds, the fun begins: coaxing them to grow. Every year, I set up a makeshift “seed lab” in a corner of my New York City apartment. I clip a grow light to a bookshelf, pack a large bin with rows of CowPots filled with seed starting mix, and pop in the seeds (tomatoes, beans, peppers, etc). I keep them watered and I wait—not always so patiently—for the green sprouts to poke through the soil. It’s certainly not a romantic greenhouse, but it gets the job done.
