Nashville, TN

WRAL News

NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex

APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
APEX, NC
WRAL News

NC lottery by the numbers: Top prizes claimed in state, US

The North Carolina Education Lottery has been around since 2005. Van Denton, the director of corporate communications at the NC Education Lottery, said there are many people in North Carolina who have won the lottery multiple times. "Most people who have played regularly over the last 16 years have won...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville smoke shops part of multi-state raid

Two smoke shops in Fayetteville were raided recently, part of a multi-state sweep that originated in Mississippi. Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency found products that were falsely labeled as CBD, the chemical found in marijuana, at two locations of The Candy Shop – on Grove Street and Cliffdale Road.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
CBS 17

Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
WSMV

Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Koreans Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
WRAL News

Escaped cockatiel reunited with family thanks to social media

A Raleigh family is thankful for the safe return of their lost and now found cherished pet, an affectionate and very social cockatiel named Pearl. Experts say cockatiels form a strong bond with their owners. "She likes me and my dad the most," said 11-year-old James Goldschmidt. Kelly Goldschmidt and...
RALEIGH, NC
wpln.org

Metro Nashville Police officers shoot and kill man in North Nashville

Metro Nashville Police officers have fatally shot a man on the 900 block of Buchanan Street in North Nashville. Police say that calls came in about a man shouting with a gun in the area. The department says it responded and officers fatally shot him. Edited video was released by the Metro Nashville Police Department early Monday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WRAL News

Former WRAL News reporter 'Dick' Ellis dies at 78

Richard Earl “Dick” Ellis died on Saturday at the age of 78. Ellis worked at WRAL as a reporter for five years in the 1970s after returning home from the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. Drafted into the United States Army in November 1966,...
RALEIGH, NC
fox17.com

How cell phone data was used to track moments Nashville nurse died on I-440

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We're learning more about the moments a Nashville ICU nurse died on the interstate after an apparent road rage shooting in Dec. 2020. An expert witness took the stand Friday to tell jurors how he used digital forensics to extract cell phone data from Caitlyn Kaufman's iPhone and her alleged killers' devices.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pride Publishing

BNA unveils new 200,000 sq. ft. Grand Lobby; reopens Central Terminal at Nashville International Airport

Nashville International Airport (BNA) has unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Visionplan, the Grand Lobby officially opened to the public on the morning of January 24, marking the return to a single terminal at Nashville International Airport.
NASHVILLE, TN
