Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
More than 1,100 flights already canceled for Tuesday, dozens at BNA
The flight-tracking website FlightAware shows more than 1,600 flights canceled nationwide Monday, and Tuesday is no different with more than 1,100 canceled as of 3:30 pm CST.
NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex
APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
NC lottery by the numbers: Top prizes claimed in state, US
The North Carolina Education Lottery has been around since 2005. Van Denton, the director of corporate communications at the NC Education Lottery, said there are many people in North Carolina who have won the lottery multiple times. "Most people who have played regularly over the last 16 years have won...
Fayetteville smoke shops part of multi-state raid
Two smoke shops in Fayetteville were raided recently, part of a multi-state sweep that originated in Mississippi. Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency found products that were falsely labeled as CBD, the chemical found in marijuana, at two locations of The Candy Shop – on Grove Street and Cliffdale Road.
'It's been traumatizing': Families seek justice, claim Raleigh police wrongfully raided their homes in 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh families, leaders with Emancipate NC and lawyers held a briefing Monday to discuss claims that Raleigh police wrongfully invaded the private duplex homes of Yolanda Irving, Kenya Walton and their children in May 2020. Irving and Walton were among the speakers Monday outside the...
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis
DURHAM, N.C. — Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis is getting some praise and some criticism for her handling of last week’s release of video footage showing officers beating Tyre Nichols. On Saturday, Davis disbanded the city of Memphis’ so-called Scorpion unit after the video showed officers beating...
Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Koreans Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
Moore County sheriff: Man shoots girlfriend and then turns gun on himself
PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County deputies are investigating a a shooting on Monday. Authorities arrived at the shooting on 280 Whippoorwill Lane north of Thunder Road. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived, they heard more shots being fired from the home.
Escaped cockatiel reunited with family thanks to social media
A Raleigh family is thankful for the safe return of their lost and now found cherished pet, an affectionate and very social cockatiel named Pearl. Experts say cockatiels form a strong bond with their owners. "She likes me and my dad the most," said 11-year-old James Goldschmidt. Kelly Goldschmidt and...
Metro Nashville Police officers shoot and kill man in North Nashville
Metro Nashville Police officers have fatally shot a man on the 900 block of Buchanan Street in North Nashville. Police say that calls came in about a man shouting with a gun in the area. The department says it responded and officers fatally shot him. Edited video was released by the Metro Nashville Police Department early Monday morning.
NC school bus driver wins $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off and plans to pay off mortgage, help kids
In addition to her paying off her mortgage, the Warren County school bus driver said she's going to help out her kids.
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
Mom wants answers after 6th grader leaves school, found more than a mile away
HENDERSON, N.C. — An 11-year-old student with autism walked out a front door at STEM Early High School undetected and was eventually found by strangers wandering around a parking lot two miles away. Nikita Blumenshine said she received a call around 11 a.m. on Jan. 26 from an employee...
Former WRAL News reporter 'Dick' Ellis dies at 78
Richard Earl “Dick” Ellis died on Saturday at the age of 78. Ellis worked at WRAL as a reporter for five years in the 1970s after returning home from the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. Drafted into the United States Army in November 1966,...
How cell phone data was used to track moments Nashville nurse died on I-440
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We're learning more about the moments a Nashville ICU nurse died on the interstate after an apparent road rage shooting in Dec. 2020. An expert witness took the stand Friday to tell jurors how he used digital forensics to extract cell phone data from Caitlyn Kaufman's iPhone and her alleged killers' devices.
Unanswered crash questions threaten legacy of State Auditor Beth Wood, champion of government transparency
State Auditor Beth Wood has worked to build a reputation as a no-nonsense, independent investigator, leading an office that seeks to protect taxpayers by unearthing wrongdoing in all corners of North Carolina government. And in her four terms in office, the Democrat has largely succeeded, according to associates, observers and...
BNA unveils new 200,000 sq. ft. Grand Lobby; reopens Central Terminal at Nashville International Airport
Nashville International Airport (BNA) has unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Visionplan, the Grand Lobby officially opened to the public on the morning of January 24, marking the return to a single terminal at Nashville International Airport.
