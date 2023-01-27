ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Luther Middle School Puts on Incredible Performance of Footloose the Musical

For three nights, the Luther Middle School production of Footloose, entertained and delighted the crowded auditorium, bringing to life the 1984 musical adaptation to the Burbank school’s stage. Directors, Stefanie Enokian and Anthony Redman worked on the show for three years and on January 26, 27, and 28, their efforts came to fruition.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Burroughs Girls’ Soccer Falls Short Against Arcadia

Already locked into third place in the Pacific League, there’s still the matter of the Burroughs High girls’ soccer team looking to finish up the regular season with momentum before embarking on its playoff journey. Burroughs might have taken a step in that direction when it met visiting...
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Would Like Your Help in Locating Missing Teen

On January 27, 2023, at about 6:00 p.m., Terrance King Jr. left his residence in the 1500 block of Scott Road, Burbank, and did not say where he was going. King does not have family in the area and does not have a cell phone. King spoke with detectives on the phone but refused to disclose his location.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Letter to the Editor: City Council and Rent Control on Reader’s Mind

Rent control is back on the menu and oh….we’ll be ordering for you. And for desert will be the foundation for the Democratic Socialist agenda, taking what you made by remedying “economic inequalities”. Let’s begin with rent control. When last on the ballot, city residents...
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy