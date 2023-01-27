On January 27, 2023, at about 6:00 p.m., Terrance King Jr. left his residence in the 1500 block of Scott Road, Burbank, and did not say where he was going. King does not have family in the area and does not have a cell phone. King spoke with detectives on the phone but refused to disclose his location.

BURBANK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO