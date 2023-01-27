ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tyla

Cleaning expert shares three things you should bin in your house immediately

A group of cleaning experts have shared some pretty decent ideas to help make your home more eco-friendly. The TikTok account Purdy & Figg, a company who makes environmentally friendly cleaning products, has urged viewers to dispose of these three items in your home 'immediately'. Watch below to learn more:
fox56news.com

Best hair growth serum

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Multiple environmental factors can affect the growth of your hair. Stress plays a large role in hair loss, but sometimes it is as simple as the products we use. Hair growth serums work to target impurities that are preventing your hair from growing properly. A good hair serum will rescue the look of brittle and breaking hair. To find the best hair growth serum, consider which formula is best for your hair type, the brand and the ingredients used to make the product.
The Associated Press

GE Appliances Launches New Induction Cooktop Line-Up Packed with Connected Capabilities Across Brands

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, continues to roll out new technology to accommodate evolving consumer demands. Its new line-up of induction cooktops builds on the benefits that owners would expect from induction technology with added connected features that make cooking on induction simpler and more precise than ever before. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005044/en/ Guided Cooking Capabilities on New GE Profile Induction Cooktop (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)
Phys.org

Solids that are also liquids: Elastic tensors of superionic materials

Understanding the elastic properties of solid-state ionic conductors, also known as superionic materials, is a crucial challenge in developing the solid-state electrolytes (SSEs) that could replace the liquid organic electrolytes used today, thereby improving safety in commercial Li-ion batteries. While ﬁrst-principles calculations applied to the elastic tensors of SSEs routinely...
aiexpress.io

Build a water consumption forecasting solution for a water utility agency using Amazon Forecast

Amazon Forecast is a totally managed service that makes use of machine studying (ML) to generate extremely correct forecasts, with out requiring any prior ML expertise. Forecast is relevant in all kinds of use instances, together with estimating provide and demand for stock administration, journey demand forecasting, workforce planning, and computing cloud infrastructure utilization.
gcimagazine.com

Lumson's APP 355 Light Airless Cuts Weight by 25%

Italy-based Lumson is set to launch the APP (airless plastic packaging) 355 Light, a new 50 ml PCR PE airless with pouch system that is 25% lighter than the equivalent standard APP 355 due to a reduction in the bottle's thickness. In addition, the multi-layered pouch acts as a barrier against contaminants and to protect formulas.
The Associated Press

ZincFive Announces the New Generation Nickel-Zinc Battery Cabinet for the Data Center Industry

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- ZincFive ®, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, announced the launch of the newest generation of BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets – the BC 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005160/en/ ZincFive, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, announced the launch of the newest generation of BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets – the BC 2. (Photo: Business Wire)
OREGON STATE
greenbuildingadvisor.com

Energy Upgrade in a Cold Climate

Writing from Edmonton, Alberta, a GBA reader named PJ109 is looking for advice on how to renovate the exterior of a home that was typical for its era but is well short of more contemporary standards for energy efficiency and comfort. The two-story house was built in 2000 with 2×6...
Building Design & Construction

Standard establishes best practices for rainwater and stormwater harvesting system

ASSE/ARCSA/IAPMO/ANSI Series 21000-2022, Professional Qualifications Standard for Rainwater Catchment Systems Personnel, has been designated as an American National Standard by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Now available for purchase, the standard was first published in 2017 by ASSE International and the American Rainwater Catchment Systems Association (ARCSA) to address...
aiexpress.io

How fish sensory organs could improve underwater robots’ navigation skills

A analysis group led by the University of Bristol is studying fish sensory organs to raised perceive the cues they offer to find out collective habits. These researchers suppose these identical cues may very well be utilized in swarms of underwater robots. The group’s analysis is concentrated on the lateral...

Comments / 0

Community Policy