KEYT

UN expert: Myanmar junta will seek legitimacy in `sham’ vote

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The independent U.N. special investigator on Myanmar is warning that the country’s military rulers plan to seek legitimacy by orchestrating a “sham” election this year and is urging all countries to reject the illegal vote. Tom Andrews also urged countries that support human rights and democracy on Tuesday to recognize the underground umbrella organization for opponents of military rule as the legitimate representative of Myanmar’s people. He says in a report released on the eve of the second anniversary of the ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government that according to the constitution the military drafted in 2008, its coup on Feb. 1, 2021, “was illegal and its claim as Myanmar’s government is illegitimate.”
Brazil’s Lula to visit Biden on Feb. 10

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will host Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for meetings on Feb. 10. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the leaders will discuss U.S. “support of Brazil’s democracy and how the two countries can continue to work together to promote inclusion and democratic values in the region and around the world.” They are also set to discuss climate change, migration, economic development and security matters. Lulu replaced President Jair Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for Florida on Dec. 30, two days before Lula’s inauguration.
KEYT

Iran, Russia move to link banks to evade Western sanctions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian official says Iran and Russia have taken a key step toward linking their banking systems in a move that further boosts their cooperation in the face of Western sanctions. At a signing ceremony on Sunday, Mohsen Karami, the deputy central bank governor, said banks in the two countries had connected their messaging networks following agreements reached over the past year. It was not clear whether those links would allow for the transfer of funds, and services were not yet available to bank customers. Karami says 100 banks in 13 other countries are connected to the network, without naming them.

