Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
KEYT
UN expert: Myanmar junta will seek legitimacy in `sham’ vote
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The independent U.N. special investigator on Myanmar is warning that the country’s military rulers plan to seek legitimacy by orchestrating a “sham” election this year and is urging all countries to reject the illegal vote. Tom Andrews also urged countries that support human rights and democracy on Tuesday to recognize the underground umbrella organization for opponents of military rule as the legitimate representative of Myanmar’s people. He says in a report released on the eve of the second anniversary of the ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government that according to the constitution the military drafted in 2008, its coup on Feb. 1, 2021, “was illegal and its claim as Myanmar’s government is illegitimate.”
KEYT
New US ransomware strategy prioritizes victims but could make it harder to catch cybercriminals
US and European law enforcement’s disruption last week of a $100-million ransomware gang is the clearest public example yet of a new high-stakes strategy from the Biden administration to prioritize protecting victims of cybercrime — even if it means tipping off suspects and potentially make it harder to arrest them.
KEYT
Brazil’s Lula to visit Biden on Feb. 10
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will host Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for meetings on Feb. 10. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the leaders will discuss U.S. “support of Brazil’s democracy and how the two countries can continue to work together to promote inclusion and democratic values in the region and around the world.” They are also set to discuss climate change, migration, economic development and security matters. Lulu replaced President Jair Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for Florida on Dec. 30, two days before Lula’s inauguration.
KEYT
Iran, Russia move to link banks to evade Western sanctions
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian official says Iran and Russia have taken a key step toward linking their banking systems in a move that further boosts their cooperation in the face of Western sanctions. At a signing ceremony on Sunday, Mohsen Karami, the deputy central bank governor, said banks in the two countries had connected their messaging networks following agreements reached over the past year. It was not clear whether those links would allow for the transfer of funds, and services were not yet available to bank customers. Karami says 100 banks in 13 other countries are connected to the network, without naming them.
