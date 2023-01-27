Martell Holt’s latest romance has the attention of LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt probably didn’t think that his marriage would completely fall apart on the show. However, that is exactly how things played out after Melody Shari figured out that Martell was still messing around with his longtime mistress Arionne Curry. She decided to file for divorce during the height of the pandemic. And she confirmed that Martell told her he got Arionne pregnant after she filed. So it was just confirmation to her that moving on from the marriage was the right decision. As for Martell, he has a lot of regrets about his marriage unfolding the way that it did. And while he does still have some hope that he could reconcile with Melody in the near future, the odds don’t look too great. But he has moved on to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Sheree Whitfield.

25 DAYS AGO