Hialeah, FL

187 Minutes...Where's Donnie ⁉️
4d ago

Throw them in General population in a Maximum Security For Profit Prison.

Click10.com

Woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend after stabbing him, crashing his car, police say

MIAMI – A 24-year-old woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges over alleged attacks and threats to her ex-boyfriend of seven years. Dayani Prieto-Fernandez, who lives in Miami’s Little Havana and is also known as Priteo-Fernandez, turned herself in on Monday afternoon at the North Miami Police Department station to face charges over domestic violence incidents earlier this month and late last year in North Miami.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Broward deputies fatally shoot bank robbery suspect in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man suspected of robbing a bank was shot and killed by Broward County Sheriff's Department deputies Monday morning following a chase and crash by the offender, authorities said.Sheriff Gregory Tony said deputies from the SWAT team opened fire on the suspect after he emerged from his crashed vehicle and flashed a gun in the area of NE 4th Avenue and  E. Atlantic Boulevard.Tony said the man, whose identity was pending, also apparently set his vehicle on fire while he was inside, refusing to comply with deputies' orders to surrender.According to the sheriff, a TD Bank branch,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Couple Ran ‘Chop Shop' Out of Pembroke Pines Home, Had Multiple Stolen Cars: Police

A couple is facing charges after police said they ran a "chop shop" out of their Pembroke Pines home where they kept a number of stolen cars and vehicle parts. Edson Baron, 33, and Samorra Baron, 27, were arrested on five counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN, and felony operating of a chop shop, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Tuesday.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested in Hollywood Gold Chain Robbery a Suspect in Others: Police

A man has been arrested in connection with a gold chain robbery in Hollywood and police believe he may be responsible for similar incidents in South Florida. Ilie Salion Calin, 22, was arrested last week on charges including robbery by sudden snatching and driving with a suspended license, Broward jail records showed.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
niceville.com

Florida woman sentenced for Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds

MIAMI, Fla. – A Florida woman has been sentenced for running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds of people, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Former Miami-Dade County resident Judith Dianne Paris-Pinder, 49, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison...
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Road rage, bomb, and slumber party: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. A road rage encounter led to gunfire and an arrest in central Florida. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the confrontation involved a man on a motorcycle and a car. "I have a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
