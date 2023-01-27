Read full article on original website
187 Minutes...Where's Donnie ⁉️
4d ago
Throw them in General population in a Maximum Security For Profit Prison.
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Miami Dolphins Make Decision On Legendary QuarterbackOnlyHomersMiami, FL
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami CommunityDylan BarketKey Biscayne, FL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Click10.com
‘Lives are being ruined’: Police program to issue civil citations instead of arrest not being used enough, advocates say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Carl Leith said he was arrested unnecessarily after a traffic stop in Parkland. A month before the stop, someone had rear-ended his car and his tail light broke. Leith said the other driver didn’t have insurance, and he just forgot about it. “I said...
Click10.com
Woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend after stabbing him, crashing his car, police say
MIAMI – A 24-year-old woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges over alleged attacks and threats to her ex-boyfriend of seven years. Dayani Prieto-Fernandez, who lives in Miami’s Little Havana and is also known as Priteo-Fernandez, turned herself in on Monday afternoon at the North Miami Police Department station to face charges over domestic violence incidents earlier this month and late last year in North Miami.
Click10.com
Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
2 men free after being charged in third-degree homicide in 2017
Lawrence Padgett and Marqavious McCatty, of Royal Palm Beach, are free after being charged with third-degree murder in 2017 death of man whose girlfriend died after birth to twins three days later.
Broward deputies fatally shoot bank robbery suspect in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man suspected of robbing a bank was shot and killed by Broward County Sheriff's Department deputies Monday morning following a chase and crash by the offender, authorities said.Sheriff Gregory Tony said deputies from the SWAT team opened fire on the suspect after he emerged from his crashed vehicle and flashed a gun in the area of NE 4th Avenue and E. Atlantic Boulevard.Tony said the man, whose identity was pending, also apparently set his vehicle on fire while he was inside, refusing to comply with deputies' orders to surrender.According to the sheriff, a TD Bank branch,...
Click10.com
Disturbing video shows violent brawl at West Broward High School, 2 teen girls arrested
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A brutal fight between several teenage girls was caught on camera. It’s not known who threw the first punch and what the fight was about, but the vicious beatdown involved girls aged from 15 to 17 years old. It happened at West Broward High...
Click10.com
Miami man accused of stealing personal info from dozens of gas station customers
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man faces more than two dozen charges after deputies said he stole personal information from gas station customers in the Florida Keys, officials said Monday. Da’Vhun Amaru Kinson, 22, is already jailed in Miami-Dade County on a number of unrelated charges. Monroe...
The two officers have been identified as Lorenzo Orfila and Rafael Otano.
Two former South Florida police officers have been charged with kidnapping and battery over the beating of a homeless man.
WSVN-TV
Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced
MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
niceville.com
Broward man guilty of carjacking; allegedly threatened victim with handsaw
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Broward County man who allegedly threatened a victim with a handsaw is facing up to 15 years for carjacking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. A federal jury found Whayname Ferdilus, 21, of Coral Springs, guilty of carjacking...
WSVN-TV
MDPD take suspect who stole vehicle, hit pedestrian, police cruiser into custody in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect who struck a pedestrian and a police vehicle has been taken into police custody. Miami-Dade Police apprehended the suspect near 57th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue, Monday afternoon. According to police, the suspect stole a Ford truck. A civilian spotted and followed the...
Click10.com
Additional 4 men charged in Haitian president assassination plot, brought to South Florida
MIAMI – New charges have been filed in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. According to the U.S Department of Justice, four men were transferred from Haiti to face charges in the Southern District of Florida. They are being charged for their alleged involvement in the...
NBC Miami
Couple Ran ‘Chop Shop' Out of Pembroke Pines Home, Had Multiple Stolen Cars: Police
A couple is facing charges after police said they ran a "chop shop" out of their Pembroke Pines home where they kept a number of stolen cars and vehicle parts. Edson Baron, 33, and Samorra Baron, 27, were arrested on five counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN, and felony operating of a chop shop, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Hollywood Gold Chain Robbery a Suspect in Others: Police
A man has been arrested in connection with a gold chain robbery in Hollywood and police believe he may be responsible for similar incidents in South Florida. Ilie Salion Calin, 22, was arrested last week on charges including robbery by sudden snatching and driving with a suspended license, Broward jail records showed.
Click10.com
Miami police chief calls veteran sergeant ‘disgruntled’ after harsh retirement message
MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Chief spoke on Tuesday about a longtime sergeant’s shocking retirement message. Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales called 33-year veteran Sgt. Madelin Garcia “a disgruntled employee.”. “After having twenty years behind a desk, she was told, ‘your position is needed in...
Police pick up about 150 antisemitic messages left by 'hate mongers'
About 150 packets of "hate messages" were found in a West Palm Beach neighborhood Sunday, the latest in a series of antisemitic propaganda being littered throughout Palm Beach County.
niceville.com
Florida woman sentenced for Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds
MIAMI, Fla. – A Florida woman has been sentenced for running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds of people, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Former Miami-Dade County resident Judith Dianne Paris-Pinder, 49, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison...
Baby kidnapped in Florida triple murder-suicide still missing 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been over three years since Andrew Caballeiro was abducted when he was just seven days old, and there’s still been no sign of him. On Jan. 28, 2020, an AMBER Alert was issued for the infant after he was kidnapped by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. Police said the man […]
cbs12.com
Road rage, bomb, and slumber party: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. A road rage encounter led to gunfire and an arrest in central Florida. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the confrontation involved a man on a motorcycle and a car. "I have a...
'American pain': Former Wellington pill mill kingpins Chris, Jeff George subjects of CNN documentary
The brothers' pill mills generated $40 million in profits, prosecutors say. They also are linked to at least 50 overdose deaths. Both brothers cut deals with prosecutors before going to prison. Through the largest illegal prescription drug network in the country, Wellington twin brothers Jeff and Chris George were dubbed...
