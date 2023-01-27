ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison

By Zenebou Sylla, Mallika Kallingal
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Comments / 170

Hannah 43
4d ago

They got ridiculously low sentences it's unbelievable they were passing out molecules cocktails they burned a police car and that's all the time they got. One person at Pelosi's desk and got 20. Judge told the other one that he was a good man. To fire bombing a police car he was a good man

Reply(6)
51
Guest
4d ago

throw a molotov cocktail at a police car-- get a year in jail....respass at the capital, months of solitary confinement. go figure

Reply(13)
47
NPCme
4d ago

one year for domestic terrorism but 5 years protesting in the capitol on jan 6th and trespassing?? criminals run your government

Reply(14)
59
 

