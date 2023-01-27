ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Losing a favorite, admiring our cityscape: Your morning briefing

By Tammy Paolino, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago
Howdy, Delaware!

Welcome to the weekend, at least on the calendar. After all, for some people Saturdays are hard work.

When reporter Brandon Hoveck drives around Delaware on weekends or any time, he’s on the hunt for changes on the retail landscape.

This week, he reports that after 70 years, Nutter's – a popular family-owned Newark sandwich shop – is closing its doors at Route 273 and Jackson School Road.

"No fanfare or farewell," one poster wrote on Facebook. "So sad to see so many iconic local spots closing."

Check out our story for all the details and photos.

What’s Going There? is both a Facebook group and weekly newsletter that offers a steady look at development news in the First State, as well as a way to pose question and provide tips.

Take a city tour

It may be a little chilly out there for long strolls around the city … so let us do it for you.

Photographer Benjamin Chambers captures the architectural details and atmosphere of Wilmington in a new photo gallery on Delaware Online.

You don’t need your gloves or puffy jacket to murals, the contrast between new and old construction, people watching or other elements of the cityscape. Enjoy!

Invite us to your party

Hey, Eagles fans! The excitement is mounting ahead of Sunday’s game. When it comes time to celebrate (we can feel it!), send videos of your reaction to the final score. Please send short video clips by clicking on this link: in the final moments of the game by clicking on this link.

Get out:Where to watch the Birds with best food drinks in Delaware

Open Call:Delaware Children’s Museum offers diverse programming in 2023

Ear worm: Gabriel “Fluffy’’ Iglesias, headed to Delaware State Fair, riffs about Chocolate Cake Shake.

Are you a subscriber? We welcome you to join the thousands of Delaware residents supporting local journalism.

Comments / 1

