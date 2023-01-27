Read full article on original website
KSLA
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lottery officials made the below post to social...
KPLC TV
Louisiana Lottery transfers to state up by $13.7M
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the second quarter of the fiscal year, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation transferred over $62.8 million to the state treasury, about $13.7 million more than the same quarter last year and exceeding budgeted transfers by nearly $14.4 million. “We ended the first half of the...
theadvocate.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge: See where, winning numbers
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Baton Rouge that is worth $100,000, the Louisiana Lottery said Tuesday. Winning numbers for the ticket, purchased at a Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Interstate 10, were 09, 17, 20, 38 and 40 and 2x Power Play, the lottery said. It wasn't...
Louisiana Powerball Ticket Expires – $50,000 Prize Forfeited
Louisiana Lottery officials, and quite frankly quite of few of the rest of us, are scratching our heads this morning after a $50,000 prize-winning lottery ticket went unclaimed and was allowed to expire last week. Lottery officials say it's fairly common for players to not collect prizes, but usually, those who let their prize money slide have only won a couple of dollars. It's highly unusual for a big-money ticket to go without being claimed.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Louisiana
The Powerball jackpot will climb to $653 million for Wednesday but still, a Louisiana-sold ticket earned a $50,000 win in last night's game.
Over $765 Million in Unclaimed Property Outstanding in Louisiana
I've always dreamed of an unexpected windfall. Hurry, because the State of Louisiana could make that dream a reality for you!. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, is National Unclaimed Property Day. Right now, there's $671 million in unclaimed funds in Louisiana according to WWL-TV, and an additional $94 million in unclaimed shares. Why let the state hold on to your money when you can be the one earning interest on it or paying bills with it, etc?
cw39.com
Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) — It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today. That resident who elected to remain anonymous has claimed a top prize from winning a scratch ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr.
Powerball ticket worth $50K expires
Some one missed out on collecting $50,000. The Louisiana Lottery says the deadline to claim a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expired Thursday.
Goodwill of N. Louisiana Forbids Donations of These 12 Items
Though right now, most of us are focused on the rains and possible flooding of North Louisiana, it won't be long before our attention is turned towards a couple other directions. Taxes and spring cleaning. Both of these will soon be front and center and commanding a lot of our...
Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K
TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
Does Louisiana owe you money? Here's how to track down unclaimed property
LOUISIANA, USA — Wednesday is National Unclaimed Property Day. Currently, there are more than $671 million unclaimed in Louisiana, plus more than 94 million unclaimed shares. According to the Louisiana Treasurer’s Map of Available Property, most of the cash is in Orleans, Jefferson and East Baton Rouge parishes.
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
Top 100 Restaurant List and None from Louisiana – WTH?
I am really shocked to see this new list of the best restaurants in the nation and not one of them is from Louisiana. Seriously? Yep, it's true. Yelp has just published their annual list of Top 100 restaurants in U.S. and not one delicious spot from the 100's of spectacular restaurants in Louisiana made the list.
$605,000 jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s Mississippi Lottery drawing
The jackpot for one of Mississippi’s most popular lottery drawings has not been won since early December and now sits at $605,000. Mississippi Lottery officials bumped up the jackpot for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing of Mississippi Match 5 after Thursday’s drawing yielded no jackpot winners. To win...
10 arrested, 6 wanted in insurance fraud and theft case
Detectives discovered all 16 people reportedly filed fake medical documents in 2019 and 2020.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
NOLA.com
King cake makes the leap to medical marijuana with Mardi Gras themed cannabis chews
There’s king cake flavored coffee when you need a boost, and king cake flavored vodka when it’s time to party. Now there’s a new line of king cake edible cannabis chews for what ails you, though in Louisiana you’ll need a medical marijuana prescription to get them.
How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?
We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
Saturday Night Live Takes Aim At Louisiana’s Raising Cane’s
So most people agree that Saturday Night Live hasn't been as strong in recent years. Compared to the peak years in the late 90s and early 2000s, the modern SNL seems to be missing something. That doesn't mean its all of their bits have been bad. They hit occasionally, especially...
