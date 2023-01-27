ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KSLA

Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lottery officials made the below post to social...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Louisiana Lottery transfers to state up by $13.7M

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the second quarter of the fiscal year, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation transferred over $62.8 million to the state treasury, about $13.7 million more than the same quarter last year and exceeding budgeted transfers by nearly $14.4 million. “We ended the first half of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Powerball Ticket Expires – $50,000 Prize Forfeited

Louisiana Lottery officials, and quite frankly quite of few of the rest of us, are scratching our heads this morning after a $50,000 prize-winning lottery ticket went unclaimed and was allowed to expire last week. Lottery officials say it's fairly common for players to not collect prizes, but usually, those who let their prize money slide have only won a couple of dollars. It's highly unusual for a big-money ticket to go without being claimed.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Over $765 Million in Unclaimed Property Outstanding in Louisiana

I've always dreamed of an unexpected windfall. Hurry, because the State of Louisiana could make that dream a reality for you!. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, is National Unclaimed Property Day. Right now, there's $671 million in unclaimed funds in Louisiana according to WWL-TV, and an additional $94 million in unclaimed shares. Why let the state hold on to your money when you can be the one earning interest on it or paying bills with it, etc?
LOUISIANA STATE
cw39.com

Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery

LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) — It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today. That resident who elected to remain anonymous has claimed a top prize from winning a scratch ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr.
LA PORTE, TX
Shore News Network

Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K

TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
KEARNY, NJ
News Radio 710 KEEL

How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?

We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
