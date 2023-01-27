Read full article on original website
WLOX
Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker announces retirement
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After nearly 38 years in office, Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker is stepping down. On Tuesday, District 69 Rep. Alyce Clarke announced her retirement, capping a historic career at the Mississippi State Capitol. “Now don’t just think of me as the lottery lady. Don’t think...
WLOX
Mississippi auditor tours MGCCC cyber center
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Auditor Shad White toured Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Cyber Center Tuesday to get an idea of what cybersecurity looks like in Mississippi. “As state auditor, one of my responsibilities is to check to see state government agencies are complying with the cybersecurity regulations that apply...
WLOX
Happening Feb. 3-5: 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Show
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. WLOX went out with the Open Doors Homeless Coalition and others to find camps and find people. MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. About 50,000 people...
WAPT
CommUNITY Champion: artist helping Mississippians with disabilities
JACKSON, Miss. — Tom Harmon, executive director ofArt For All Mississippi, holds a weekly art class for people suffering from mental or physical disabilities and even for older folks. From people living with autism to schizophrenia, the class is designed to help people socialize and learn new skills. Harmon...
WLOX
National homeless count vital to those in need
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. About 50,000 people currently travel through the particular area of I-10 each day, according to MDOT. With the federal grant, MDOT will widen the roadway to six lanes total, including the bridges. New federal law...
mageenews.com
Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces February 2023 Wild Hog Control Program Application Period
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces February 2023 Wild Hog Control Program. Application Period. JACKSON, Miss. – Today, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis cannabis dispensary owners use voices to advocate for medical marijuana
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis’ Coast Cannabis Medical Dispensary opened its doors on Jan. 28. It’s the first dispensary to open in Hancock County. Community members are already taking advantage of the new store as business rapidly picks up. Local Timothy Stinson said having...
WLOX
Operators of two Gulf Coast restaurants sentenced for employing, harboring illegal aliens
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport residents were sentenced to federal prison after it was found they had employed and housed people who were in the country illegally. Hui Weng, a U.S. citizen, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, a $10,000 fine and $5,100 in special assessments....
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
wxxv25.com
How to purchase medical marijuana in Mississippi
Now that medical marijuana is available to purchase, you may be wondering how do you actually buy it in Mississippi?. So, you have your medical marijuana card. What’s next? SweetGrass VP Managing Partner Mariah Wells is going to tell us. When people first walk into SweetGrass, they’ll be greeted...
biloxinewsevents.com
Find Hidden Mississippi Beauty On The Cypress Swamp Loop Trail
You don’t have to tackle a grueling hike to experience some of the best of Mississippi’s natural wonders. There are plenty of easy Mississippi trails you can take at a relaxed pace while still finding…
WLOX
Gov. Reeves describes 2022 as “best year in Mississippi’s history” in State of the State address
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - “Perhaps the best year in Mississippi’s history.”. That’s how Governor Tate Reeves described 2022 Monday night in his State of the State address. The Governor facing reelection this year highlighted the state’s progress under his leadership while outlining his goals moving forward.
WAPT
How’s Mississippi doing? Gov. Tate Reeves presents State of the State
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves will present his State of the State address Monday evening. The address, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., will be livestreamed here. Reeves is expected to talk about the state’s spending plans with more than $1 billion over projection and a treasure trove of money still left over from the American Rescue Plan Act.
biloxinewsevents.com
This Charming Coastal Town In Mississippi Is Worth A Visit
What do you get when you combine eclectic art, serene bayous and nature trails, specialty boutiques, delicious cuisine, and warm and inviting sunsets? The answer is the picture-perfect city of Ocean…
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Department of Education offers teacher residency program
The Mississippi Teacher Residency is a selective student-teaching program that allows residents to student-teach for a full year while gaining their master’s degree. The Mississippi Department of Education expanded an initiative to recruit, prepare, graduate, and retain an increasing number of academically talented and diverse teacher candidates. The Mississippi...
WDAM-TV
SeMRHI announces new CEO
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative has a new chief executive officer. Mississippi native Janice Robinson now holds the title. She is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi where she got her bachelor’s in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and her master’s in public health.
newsfromthestates.com
‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi
South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
WLOX
Patients Alliance, University of Mississippi partner for cannabis research studies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new partnership could help determine the best ways to use medical marijuana in treating illness. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new partnership with the University of Mississippi and Releaf App on a new research program that the groups say, “will help the industry, regulators, practitioners, and patients by providing evidence of what products work best for certain... conditions.”
Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
chainstoreage.com
Aldi supports Gulf Coast expansion with new regional HQ and DC; plans 100 stores
Aldi has opened a new distribution center to support its growth across the Gulf Coast region. The fast-growing discount grocer unveiled its new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 Aldi stores across the Gulf Coast. Aldi currently operates 30 stores in the Gulf Coast, having opened 20 stores in the area last year. It plans to add another 13 stores in 2023.
