Gulfport, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLOX

Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker announces retirement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After nearly 38 years in office, Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker is stepping down. On Tuesday, District 69 Rep. Alyce Clarke announced her retirement, capping a historic career at the Mississippi State Capitol. “Now don’t just think of me as the lottery lady. Don’t think...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mississippi auditor tours MGCCC cyber center

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Auditor Shad White toured Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Cyber Center Tuesday to get an idea of what cybersecurity looks like in Mississippi. “As state auditor, one of my responsibilities is to check to see state government agencies are complying with the cybersecurity regulations that apply...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Happening Feb. 3-5: 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Show

The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. WLOX went out with the Open Doors Homeless Coalition and others to find camps and find people. MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. About 50,000 people...
GULFPORT, MS
WAPT

CommUNITY Champion: artist helping Mississippians with disabilities

JACKSON, Miss. — Tom Harmon, executive director ofArt For All Mississippi, holds a weekly art class for people suffering from mental or physical disabilities and even for older folks. From people living with autism to schizophrenia, the class is designed to help people socialize and learn new skills. Harmon...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

National homeless count vital to those in need

The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. About 50,000 people currently travel through the particular area of I-10 each day, according to MDOT. With the federal grant, MDOT will widen the roadway to six lanes total, including the bridges. New federal law...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
wxxv25.com

How to purchase medical marijuana in Mississippi

Now that medical marijuana is available to purchase, you may be wondering how do you actually buy it in Mississippi?. So, you have your medical marijuana card. What’s next? SweetGrass VP Managing Partner Mariah Wells is going to tell us. When people first walk into SweetGrass, they’ll be greeted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

How’s Mississippi doing? Gov. Tate Reeves presents State of the State

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves will present his State of the State address Monday evening. The address, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., will be livestreamed here. Reeves is expected to talk about the state’s spending plans with more than $1 billion over projection and a treasure trove of money still left over from the American Rescue Plan Act.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Department of Education offers teacher residency program

The Mississippi Teacher Residency is a selective student-teaching program that allows residents to student-teach for a full year while gaining their master’s degree. The Mississippi Department of Education expanded an initiative to recruit, prepare, graduate, and retain an increasing number of academically talented and diverse teacher candidates. The Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

SeMRHI announces new CEO

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative has a new chief executive officer. Mississippi native Janice Robinson now holds the title. She is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi where she got her bachelor’s in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and her master’s in public health.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi

South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Patients Alliance, University of Mississippi partner for cannabis research studies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new partnership could help determine the best ways to use medical marijuana in treating illness. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new partnership with the University of Mississippi and Releaf App on a new research program that the groups say, “will help the industry, regulators, practitioners, and patients by providing evidence of what products work best for certain... conditions.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
chainstoreage.com

Aldi supports Gulf Coast expansion with new regional HQ and DC; plans 100 stores

Aldi has opened a new distribution center to support its growth across the Gulf Coast region. The fast-growing discount grocer unveiled its new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 Aldi stores across the Gulf Coast. Aldi currently operates 30 stores in the Gulf Coast, having opened 20 stores in the area last year. It plans to add another 13 stores in 2023.
LOXLEY, AL

