Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nationalhogfarmer.com
Bettendorf chef takes top prize at IPPA 36th annual Taste event
A lesser-known cut of pork challenged competing chefs during the 36th annual Taste event, hosted by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Taste kicked off the week of Iowa Pork Congress, which ran through Thursday, Jan. 26 in Des Moines. Chef Nicolas Lopez, with Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, took first place—or...
ourquadcities.com
A new taste sensation is open in downtown Davenport
New owners of Fourth Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport have spruced up the interior and the tasty menu of the place, and are marking their first month in business. The nutrition shake shop at 207 W. 4th St. (to have a ribbon cutting with QC Empowerment Network Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m.) has been taken over by two African-American couples. They are excited to show the Quad Cities what they’ve got shakin’ — including completely renovating the space, such as with strings of white twinkly lights, digital menu boards and a flowery, green-backed selfie wall.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
St. Pat’s is back in a big way at the MVF on March 17th and 18th with FREE ADMISSION all weekend long!. There is somuch to see and do with over 20 hours of live music, a Friday night lighted parade, fair food vendors, expanded kids zone to include both days and of course a return of the Flying Leprechaun Sky Divers on both Friday night and Saturday afternoon!
KWQC
Kids excited by bounce house extravaganza
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Children and kids at heart had a chance to go wild at the latest event held in the QCCA Expo Center. The Expo Center has brought back the Bounce House Extravaganza for it’s second year this past Saturday and Sunday. “That’s why we do...
KWQC
Young local artists getting recognized by Figge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Artists of all ages are being displayed in an annual exhibition at the Figge. The next generation of artists are being showcased at the Figge Art Museum in their annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibit. They debuted the first set of artwork on Saturday from...
KWQC
Knox County warming centers
YMCA Lobby - 1324 West Carl Sandburg Drive. from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Moon Towers- 255 West Tompkins Street- from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Officials with Knox County Emergency Management say the list will be updated as additional information is available.
KWQC
Galesburg residents give feedback, learn more about proposed Churchill Community Center
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mayor of Galesburg heard feedback on a new community center planned for the old Churchill Junior High School during a community meeting on Tuesday. It comes after a controversial sales tax increase was approved by the city council in December to fund part of the...
nrgmediadixon.com
Bureau County Fair in Princeton Announces its 2023 Country Concert
The Bureau County Fair in Princeton has officially announced their entertainment for this year’s Fair. On Thursday, August 24th, it’s multi platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am at www.bureaucountyfair.com.
KWQC
RAGBRAI’s route ending in Davenport for the 50th annual race
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) announced Saturday the route for the 50th annual race. Starting July 22nd, the 500-mile race will start in Sioux City, and end in Davenport on July 29th, the same starting and ending destinations as the first RAGBRAI race, according to Visit Quad Cities.
KWQC
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Online Fitness Training with 8 One 8
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner and Personal Trainer at ‘8 One 8 Fitness,’ Jon Hunt discusses how individuals can streamline the online personal training experience with help from Hunt and his team. Hunt also shares several easily accessible equipment options for those interested in online fitness training. 8...
KCRG.com
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
KWQC
UScellular donates over $100k in wireless hotspots, service to YWCA Clinton
How local governments have lost taxpayer money to cyber crimes. Temperatures won't be quite as cold tonight into Wednesday, as highs reach the 20's and 30's. First Alert Forecast: Up and down temperatures this week. Updated: 17 hours ago. Temperatures will be near or exceeding 40° by the weekend.
KWQC
Senior Moments: Crisis Situations
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner of LivWell Seniors, Rhonda Halterman discusses senior plans for crisis situations, like going into the hospital because of a fall. Halterman suggests several tips that can help prepare seniors and caretakers for crisis situations and the rehabilitation process that follows. LivWell Seniors information:. 2010 East...
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KWQC
Red Cross offers cold weather safety tips
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Red Cross offered help to 37 people affected by home fires in the past week in the QCA, and in a recent media release, the Red Cross is offering cold weather safety tips to help individuals avoid frostbite and hypothermia. Frostbite and hypothermia are cold-related...
KWQC
Camanche School District becomes second “Heart Safe” school in Iowa
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Camanche School District is pioneering a new project that aims focus on AED and CPR training. Camanche is the second school in Iowa to adopt Project Adam. Project Adam --coined in 1999 after a 17-year-old student in Wisconsin collapsed and died during a basketball game...
Hot Damn! Get Ready for Some Dam Tacos: Coming Soon to a Familiar Spot
Tacos, despite having a strong cultural significance seem to be universally loved! Tacos have the nostalgia of being comfort food that reminds them of growing up. Tacos have the versatility that allows you to personalize each one to taste & preference. Tacos are accessible to everyone with any economic background or budget.
KWQC
Quad Cities Community Foundation adds 2 new board members
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Community Foundation has welcomed two new members to its board of directors, and board members say these individuals possess unique perspectives, professional expertise, and connections to the community. The two new members of the Community Foundation board are Suresh Balakrishnan,...
KWQC
Very cold this morning.
LeClaire Fire Department welcomes Fire Captain John Mullin. Nominations open, 2023 Kid Captain, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. If your child has a life-changing story, consider nominating them for the 2023 Kid Captain program, said University of Iowa Health Care officials. UScellular donates over $100k in wireless...
KWQC
Davenport Community School District Receives ‘STEM BEST + HD Program Award’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynold’s STEM Advisory Council announced Davenport Community School District (DCSD) as one of 37 school districts to join the ‘STEM BEST + HD Program’. The STEM Council Executive Committee reviewed and approved of the 37 new or expanded partnerships supported...
Comments / 0