1 of 3 men charged in West Philly 7-year-old's shooting death pleads guilty

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — One of three men charged in connection to the August 2020 killing of a 7-year-old boy during a shootout in West Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday morning.

Michael Banks, 32, admitted it was a bullet from his 9mm gun that struck Zamar Jones in the head, killing the boy. Prosecutors say the defendant was returning fire on someone trying to kill him.

When the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2020, prosecutors say, Banks and another man, Damar Jones (no relation), 30, were standing with a group of people on Simpson Street near Race Street, and Zamar was at home, standing on the front porch.

They say another man, Christopher Linder , 29, drove his silver truck down Simpson Street, extended his arm out of his driver’s-side window, and fired at Banks and Jones.

From left: Damar Jones, Christopher Linder Photo credit Philadelphia Police Department

Linder just missed Banks, they say. The pair ran for cover and fired back at Linder. During that gunfight, a bullet struck Zamar. He died two days later at the hospital.

Prosecutors say the entire shooting was caught on surveillance video, in which the little boy can be seen suddenly dropping to the ground.

Banks pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder of Linder, reckless endangerment and gun charges.

The judge and attorneys deferred sentencing for Banks until after a resolution with the two other defendants — whether it be through trial or additional guilty pleas.

Linder and Jones have another hearing scheduled for March.