Upper Darby mayor charged with DUI, did not take sobriety test

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The mayor of Upper Darby is facing DUI charges after, police say, she refused to complete a sobriety test in Boothwyn.

Upper Chichester Township police made the arrest at about 9 p.m. Thursday night after an officer noticed a damaged car swerving into the oncoming lane of traffic on Conchester Highway.

Police say the driver, Mayor Barbarann Keffer, told them she had three drinks and did not complete a sobriety test. Investigators said in an affidavit she "had slurred speech, glassy bloodshot eyes, had unstable balance and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath."

They say she also refused to be fingerprinted and have her mugshot taken.

She was ultimately released to her husband.

Police say they believe Keffer’s car was damaged when she hit a guard rail on Meetinghouse Road before being pulled over.

Keffer, 56, is being charged with DUI, careless driving, failing to keep right and damage to unattended vehicle or property.

Keffer’s office did not initially comment. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 1.