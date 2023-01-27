ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers vs. Nuggets due to foot

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to keep the winning streak going on Saturday when they play host to the Denver Nuggets and they might have to do it without one of the star players of this matchup.

Joel Embiid, who is one of the players in this league, has been dealing with a left foot soreness issue. This has been something that has been bothering him a lot recently and as the Sixers prepare for the Nuggets, the big fella is listed as questionable.

One has to assume that Embiid will be ready to go for this matchup due to his motivation to want to play against Nikola Jokic who is listed as probable with left hamstring tightness for Denver. Embiid will also want to play to show that he should have been an All-Star starter.

Embiid and the Sixers will tipoff at 3 p.m. EST on Saturday against Jokic and the Nuggets in a prime-time matchup.

