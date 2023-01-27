Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Ithaca man convicted of assault, burglary in Lansing home invasion
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
Ithaca man accused of lying about ID, resisting arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is behind bars after allegedly lying to police about his identity. Police say they stopped 36-year-old Brian Borders early Sunday morning near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street. Officers say Borders, who was riding a bicycle, violated traffic law. When...
Homeless Ithaca man charged with assault in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges stemming from a fight in Cortland. Cortland City Police Patrols responded to a residence at Church Street at 5:22 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving two men fighting. Authorities say 30-year-old Frank Tchezama, a homeless Ithaca man being housed in Cortland, used a knife during the fight, cutting another other man in the chest and hand. Authorities say the fight was allegedly over a female.
Ithaca PBA: Tyre Nichols’ death by officers ‘depraved’ and ‘illegal’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association is condemning the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis by five police officers. Ithaca PBA President Tom Condzella calls the beating death of the 29-year-old a “depraved criminal act,” adding the officers involved weren’t doing police work that night but rather “cruel and illegal conduct.”
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office aims to upgrade snowmobiles
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office hopes to buy new snowmobiles. Sheriff Derek Osborne says they would be an upgrade over the two current ones. The two new snowmobiles would cost about $15,000 each. Legislators will consider the purchase.
Homer might regulate bright signs
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County village is considering a new law. Homer might regulate the use of illuminated signs. A public hearing happens tonight at Homer Town Hall. It starts at 5:30 PM. Elsewhere in the county, a new Christmas tree farm could be coming to Cortlandville.
Anna Kelles to host virtual town hall on crime and safety
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An elected official will lead a public discussion about public safety. In response to rising crime over the last three years due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, Assemblymember Anna Kelles will host a virtual town hall with the Vera Institute of Justice to discuss the root causes of crime and how to collectively improve public safety. The panel will also include community justice members, community-based service providers, and faith leaders for a “fact-based, solution-oriented conversation.”
TCAT Board approves ’23 spending plan
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT’s 2023 budget has been approved. The transit agency’s board of directors approved a 20% increase in operational spending over 22, agreeing on a $19.2 million budget. The board also said yes to capital funding to renovate part of the TCAT facility on Willow Avenue.
