ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Thornton-le-Dale: Woman, 88, killed by failed asylum seeker, court told

A failed asylum seeker killed an 88-year-old woman he described as his "surrogate grandmother" at her home in North Yorkshire, a court has heard. The body of Brenda Blainey was found at the property on High Street in Thornton-le-Dale on 5 January 2022. Leeds Crown Court heard Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon had...
BBC

Transplant boy's family would take legal action over law delay

The parents of a boy waiting for a heart transplant say they are willing to take legal action over delays to organ donation law in Northern Ireland. Dáithí's Law, named after six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann, will introduce an opt-out system which means people will automatically become donors unless they state otherwise.
BBC

Pakistan mosque blast: More confirmed dead in marathon search of rubble

The death toll has risen to 92 people after a mosque suicide bombing which targeted policemen in the city of Peshawar in Pakistan. The mosque is within a high-security police headquarters area and a probe is under way into how the bomber got in. Pakistan's PM and other leaders have...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian threat growing, front line troops fear

Ukrainian troops on the front lines in the Donbas have told the BBC that Russian forces are "learning every day and changing their strategy" as they continue to gain ground around the heavily contested town of Bakhmut. But the soldiers also insisted that morale remains high, despite growing exhaustion after almost a year of war.
BBC

Secretive Saudi executions leave families in the dark

Executions of prisoners have been carried out in Saudi Arabia with no advance warning to their families, relatives have told the BBC. The country's execution rate has almost doubled since 2015 - according to a new human rights report - the year when King Salman and his son Mohammed bin Salman took charge.
BBC

'Defect' found during nuclear submarine maintenance

Inspectors found a "defect" on a nuclear submarine which had been at Devonport Dockyard in Plymouth for maintenance, it has emerged. HMS Vanguard was found to have a defect "from work done in the past" when the vessel was in dry dock, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. It added...
BBC

Ukraine war: Funeral held for battleground body collector

Against a backdrop of muffled booms from the frontlines to the south and east, people sank to their knees and threw roses in front of the van as it inched past them. Then, as the back door opened and a wooden coffin was pulled out, the sobbing began. "My son!...

Comments / 0

Community Policy