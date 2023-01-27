On January 17, 2023, at the first quarterly meeting of the Natchitoches Community Improvement Foundation (NCIF), Board Member Gwendolyn Williams prayed that everything at the meeting would be done “decently and in order”. Well, the events of the evening were neither. For starters, the meeting was chaired by Leo Walker whose term expired a year and a month ago. He is now entering his second year of violation. This despite the fact that Mr. Walker said he would resign this year. If that sounds familiar, perhaps it is because he did the same thing in 2022. In October of 2021 he promised to resign in 2022 and did not. He is one of four who have been on the board since at least 2015 (see IRS 990 form visual), even though the bylaws say that no one can serve more than six consecutive years (See bylaws visual, Section 3.3). The events of the meeting were recorded by “Acting Secretary” Mildred Joseph, who is likewise entering her second year of term limits violations as well. The other two members who were on the board in 2015 are Oswald Taylor and Diane Blake Jones. However, they were both absent from the January 17th meeting, and so it is unclear as this goes to press whether they have stepped down, or just could not make the meeting.

