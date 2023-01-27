Read full article on original website
ACLU reaches settlement with Shreveport police over man's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. – The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana on Monday announced a settlement on behalf of a Shreveport man reportedly beat by Shreveport police after speaking out against the Black Lives Matter movement. Details of the settlement were not released. The ACLU said Brandon Kennedy, 37, was...
Shreveport Transgender doctor fights for payments with insurance companies
A Shreveport transwoman doctor receives good news – finally receiving what is owed to her after a long fight with three insurance companies that withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance payments. Shreveport Transgender doctor fights for payments …. A Shreveport transwoman doctor receives good news – finally...
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Board Members of 2 Million Dollar Community Foundation Pray To God, Then Begin Second Year Of Violating Term Limits
On January 17, 2023, at the first quarterly meeting of the Natchitoches Community Improvement Foundation (NCIF), Board Member Gwendolyn Williams prayed that everything at the meeting would be done “decently and in order”. Well, the events of the evening were neither. For starters, the meeting was chaired by Leo Walker whose term expired a year and a month ago. He is now entering his second year of violation. This despite the fact that Mr. Walker said he would resign this year. If that sounds familiar, perhaps it is because he did the same thing in 2022. In October of 2021 he promised to resign in 2022 and did not. He is one of four who have been on the board since at least 2015 (see IRS 990 form visual), even though the bylaws say that no one can serve more than six consecutive years (See bylaws visual, Section 3.3). The events of the meeting were recorded by “Acting Secretary” Mildred Joseph, who is likewise entering her second year of term limits violations as well. The other two members who were on the board in 2015 are Oswald Taylor and Diane Blake Jones. However, they were both absent from the January 17th meeting, and so it is unclear as this goes to press whether they have stepped down, or just could not make the meeting.
Plumbing company employee accused of internal theft
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An employee accused of stealing money from Magnolia Plumbing was arrested Tuesday, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. Brad Peccio, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested for felony theft after Prator said an investigation determined he initiated a scheme to steal from his employer, resulting in the loss of over $7,700.
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for January 2023 (Mugshots)
The first month of this year has already seen a fair amount of violent crime. So far in the month of January, nearly 50 people were arrested for crimes of a violent or sexual nature including murder and rape. The following mugshots are the ones that Caddo Correctional Center released...
Plans approved for redevelopment of former Diamond Jacks Casino and Hotel
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the sale of Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City to Foundation Gaming on Jan. 19. The new owners will demolish the existing facility before beginning a nearly $200 million property renovation and construction project consisting of a new land-based casino and a fully renovated hotel.
WK Northwood Medical Plaza opens Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System opens its latest suburban health clinic in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday with the addition of WK Northwood Medical Plaza at 5621 North Market just north of Interstate 49 in Shreveport. The medical plaza is the latest in a new healthcare model by Willis-Knighton...
Sandbags offered in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, Webster parishes
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission, city of Shreveport, Bossier City, Bossier Police Jury and DeSoto Parish Police Jury are offering sandbags at various locations. The Caddo Commission is handing out sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services at 1701 Monty Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A...
Shreveport school staff member on administrative leave after video using profanity in classroom surfaces
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Captain Shreve High School staff member has been placed on administrative leave following a video that surfaced online of using profanity in front of students. The video began to circulate on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Marquel Sennet, the Director of Communications and Marketing of the...
Sandbags offered to Caddo Parish, Shreveport, Bossier City residents
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission, city of Shreveport and Bossier City are offering sandbags at various locations. The commission is handing out sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services at 1701 Monty Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A maximum of 20 sandbags per vehicle is allowed.
Two juveniles arrested for theft of Natchitoches fire truck
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish in relation to a burglarized fire department and the theft of a fire truck. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on Jan. 18 at the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. Forced entry into the fire station was apparent, and a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck was missing.
Webster, Claiborne schools, others closing or planning late starts Wednesday
MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday. Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. "This...
Bossier Police Seeking Thief Who Made Off With a Lot of Cash
On 1-26-23 at 1237hrs, an unknown white male entered the Circle K located at 2470 Barksdale Blvd wearing a tan zip up jacket and blue jeans wearing a black hat as pictured below. The subject never looked at a camera in the store and left his hood up. The subject entered the office area of the business and was able to break the lock.
East Texas museum to mark 20th anniversary of Shuttle Columbia tragedy with memorial service
HEMPHILL, Texas – The 20th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy and the legacy of its final crew will be honored with a public memorial in East Texas on Wednesday. It's organized by the Patricia Huffman Smith NASA Museum 'Remembering Columbia' in Hemphill and the NASA Alumni League, Johnson Space Center Chapter.
Fight investigation ends with DWI arrest
A Jonesboro woman was arrested following the investigation of a fight call at the Sundown Tavern late Wednesday night. Officers responded to Sundown where the complainant said he did not wish to press charges but wanted the individuals banned from returning to the business. He said he was called racially charged slurs by the driver and occupant of a red Toyota Camry.
Watch: Powerful Prayer to Save Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
I ran across this impassioned prayer for the salvation of Shreveport-Bossier City, LA on TikTok and couldn't help but think that in a world where the most ridiculous things go viral, this is something that actually should be shared a million times. Is living in Shreveport-Bossier really that bad?. Honestly,...
Ask the Trooper: Staying safe in icy conditions
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in icy conditions. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?
Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
SPD asks for public’s help finding alleged murder suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for alleged second-degree murder. It happened on Sept. 5, Lee Buckner, 43, allegedly committed a murder on the 4500 block of North Market. Now SPD has...
