ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Marie Kondo opens up on embracing 'messy' home after having 3 kids

By Carson Blackwelder
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSPFe_0kTvT9CI00

Marie Kondo has been rethinking what sparks joy in her life.

The decluttering guru, who first rose to fame when her book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" was published in the U.S. in 2014, recently opened up about how she has been prioritizing her three children over the worries of constantly tidying up.

MORE: Marie Kondo's 5 tips for tidying up with kids

"My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life," Kondo said, via an interpreter, at a recent event, as reported by the Washington Post .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qM7Rw_0kTvT9CI00
Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Marie Kondo is shown in this undated file photo.

"Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times," she also said. "I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home."

Kondo, 38, and husband Takumi Kawahara welcomed their third child , a son, in 2021. The couple, who married in 2012, also share two daughters.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Marie Kondo Admits She Has 'Kind of Given Up' on Extreme Tidiness, Says Her House 'Is Messy'

The organization guru, who popularized decluttering as a means to "spark joy," has changed her ways after welcoming her third child Marie Kondo is no longer in love with tidying up. On Thursday, the queen of organization revealed in a webinar promoting her latest book, Marie Kondo's Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life, that she has "kind of given up" on keeping her home perfectly clean. "My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way...
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
New York Post

My husband is way hotter than me — people ask if I’m bothered by it

Love isn’t blind for this married couple. Author Hazel McBride claimed that she’s so “average-looking” that she feels uneasy around her more handsome husband in a now-viral TikTok. Posing with her Dutch-born man, the 29-year-old wrote: “When are we gonna see insanely hot men with average-looking women?” The five-second clip showed McBride gazing lovingly at her man, both bundled up in the cold weather. Her husband donned a clean-shaven look and slicked back hair and the writer wore glasses and a ponytail. Commenters loved the couple’s energy and gushed over their relationship. “Umm gurl? I dont see the average-looking woman? I see two GORGEOUS people,”...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Margaret Minnicks

Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry

According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.
Maya Devi

Man learns 'his son' is 'his uncle' after catching girlfriend's affair with grandfather

A man finds out that his son is actually his uncle after realizing that his girlfriend was being intimate with his own grandfather. Samir Simpson-Bey, a TikTok user, shared a video on social media where he mentioned that he couldn’t believe the fact that he anticipated more from a man. He found that his son was really his uncle. His grandfather was having an affair with his girlfriend the whole time they were together.
Page Six

NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay

NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
Page Six

Amy Robach straddles T.J. Holmes after ABC exit: See the PDA-packed pics

If T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were bothered by their joint departure from ABC, they certainly weren’t showing it on Friday. The former “GMA3” anchors, whose romance sparked an international media storm in late 2022, were photographed packing on the PDA in Los Angeles – hours after they both signed exit agreements with ABC. Robach, 49, was seen straddling Holmes, 45, as she jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist outside of a restaurant. The couple were all smiles as they held hands and locked lips in the California sunshine on the same day their ABC deals were “signed, executed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GMA

GMA

84K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy