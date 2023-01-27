Video shows USPS carrier tossing packages near Missoula mailboxes

MISSOULA - A person posted a video on Facebook Thursday night of a mail carrier in a Missoula neighborhood. The carrier was delivering mail to a community mailbox near the park.

The carrier, who was in a white van marked with the USPS logo, can be seen tossing packages on the ground near the mailboxes in the 44 Ranch neighborhood.

Two concerned residents stopped to ask her what she was doing, and she replied that she was organizing the mail. She implied that the post office handles packages much the same, according to one resident.

She is not the usual mail carrier, according to a 44 Ranch resident, but has been seen making deliveries in this neighborhood before. Residents were concerned about their packages.

People must pay for shipping and handling costs, and if a package is damaged, it is usually up to the company to resolve the issue, not USPS. With the recent weather, the ground near the mailbox where the packages were placed was wet.

The person who posted the video said she does not wish any negativity on the carrier, but was only in disbelief of what she had witnessed.

Once the mail was organized, the carrier then placed the packages in the correct mailboxes.

We reached out to the US Postal Service for comment on this video and they asked to see the video to review it.

USPS Senior Public Relations Representative Kim Frum responded with the following email statement:

"Thank you for sharing this video with us. The Postal Service always seeks to provide the highest quality service possible, which our customers expect and deserve.



A mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce.



We are disappointed to see the actions of our employee. However, we take our customer’s concerns very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience.



In this instance, local management has reviewed the video in question and has taken appropriate action to ensure this does not occur again.



Customers with concerns about their mail service should contact their local Post Office or the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS."

Watch the video of the incident below.

Raw video: USPS carrier tossing packages near Missoula mailboxes