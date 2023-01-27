ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows USPS carrier tossing packages near Missoula mailboxes

By Claire Peterson
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - A person posted a video on Facebook Thursday night of a mail carrier in a Missoula neighborhood. The carrier was delivering mail to a community mailbox near the park.

The carrier, who was in a white van marked with the USPS logo, can be seen tossing packages on the ground near the mailboxes in the 44 Ranch neighborhood.

Two concerned residents stopped to ask her what she was doing, and she replied that she was organizing the mail. She implied that the post office handles packages much the same, according to one resident.

She is not the usual mail carrier, according to a 44 Ranch resident, but has been seen making deliveries in this neighborhood before. Residents were concerned about their packages.

People must pay for shipping and handling costs, and if a package is damaged, it is usually up to the company to resolve the issue, not USPS. With the recent weather, the ground near the mailbox where the packages were placed was wet.

The person who posted the video said she does not wish any negativity on the carrier, but was only in disbelief of what she had witnessed.

Once the mail was organized, the carrier then placed the packages in the correct mailboxes.

We reached out to the US Postal Service for comment on this video and they asked to see the video to review it.

USPS Senior Public Relations Representative Kim Frum responded with the following email statement:

"Thank you for sharing this video with us. The Postal Service always seeks to provide the highest quality service possible, which our customers expect and deserve.

A mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce.

We are disappointed to see the actions of our employee. However, we take our customer’s concerns very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience.

In this instance, local management has reviewed the video in question and has taken appropriate action to ensure this does not occur again.

Customers with concerns about their mail service should contact their local Post Office or the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS."

Watch the video of the incident below.

Raw video: USPS carrier tossing packages near Missoula mailboxes

Comments / 16

G g
4d ago

yea, I had a package put under the mail box in a bag under the mail box rather in the mail box. but he was suppose to bring it to the door as there is a drive way! I though come on why taking so long. so I went to the mail box and where was it? in the snow under the mail box in a bag. a Collectors in a bag in the snow! beyond frustrated I was n still am.

Reply(1)
11
J S
4d ago

The problem with the Postal Service is you have NO IDEA NOW who is delivering your mail or packages now. Back in the day, you had to have a 90 or above score on about a 3.5 hour postal test and then hope to get hired. I know, I did it . You have NO idea now WHO these people are.

Reply(1)
13
Hank Dokes
3d ago

My mail carrier can't even close my mail box. It's always left open, every day.My old mail box was not in great shape, so I replaced it with a shiny new one. I thought this would resolve the issue. NOPE. It still gets left open every day. It's ridiculous

Reply
2
 

KPAX

KPAX

