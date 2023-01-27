Read full article on original website
Newsum appointed as 27th District magistrate judge
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Andrew Jefferson Newsum of Hutchinson, Kansas, to a vacant magistrate judgeship position in the 27th Judicial District. The vacancy results from the resignation of District Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan, who is now serving as District Court Judge for Division III. “Newsum has...
Great Bend Dillons employee celebrates 30 years...with a laugh
Customers at Dillons on 10th Street in Great Bend know pretty fast if Donald Robinson is working. For the past three decades, his boisterous laugh has been part of the grocery-shopping experience locally. Last week, he officially celebrated 30 years with the store...and of sharing laughs with customers. "If I...
travelwithsara.com
Things You Need To See & Do In McPherson, Kansas
You need to see and do several things in McPherson, Kansas. The community of McPherson is in the heart of Kansas. Small-town pride beams from every corner, and the people will bring a smile to your face. I spent 24 hours in McPherson on a road trip through South-Central Kansas....
Sister of Dolly Madison murder victim seeking signatures on new petition
Sept. 4, 2022, marked 20 years since the double homicide at the Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. Two days after that anniversary, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation held a press conference to announce new evidence had been found in the case. Desiree Werth, sister of victim Mandi Alexander, expressed frustration at that conference and is now seeking signatures on a petition to get the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the case.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/27 - 1/29)
BOOKED: Brent Ellis on Barton County District Court case for Aggravated Battery, DUI, No Proof of Insurance, Failure to Yield, and Illegal Tag, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BOOKED: Eric Torres on Barton County District Court warrant, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Sean Shepard on Lane County District Court case, to...
Late night Sunday for Hutchinson Fire Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) contained and put out a vehicle fire that extended to the garage Sunday night. At 10:12 p.m., the HFD responded to 3809 Queens Place for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, Engine 7 found a half-ton truck on fire. The fire was...
Tanks transported through Kansas prior to U.S. pledge to Ukraine
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day before President Joe Biden announced the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a train transporting a fleet of tanks was seen traveling through Kansas. On Jan. 24, Eddie Johnson spotted the tanks as they were heading west along Highway 40 west of Gorham in Russell County. […]
