ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Newsum appointed as 27th District magistrate judge

TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Andrew Jefferson Newsum of Hutchinson, Kansas, to a vacant magistrate judgeship position in the 27th Judicial District. The vacancy results from the resignation of District Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan, who is now serving as District Court Judge for Division III. “Newsum has...
KANSAS STATE
travelwithsara.com

Things You Need To See & Do In McPherson, Kansas

You need to see and do several things in McPherson, Kansas. The community of McPherson is in the heart of Kansas. Small-town pride beams from every corner, and the people will bring a smile to your face. I spent 24 hours in McPherson on a road trip through South-Central Kansas....
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Sister of Dolly Madison murder victim seeking signatures on new petition

Sept. 4, 2022, marked 20 years since the double homicide at the Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. Two days after that anniversary, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation held a press conference to announce new evidence had been found in the case. Desiree Werth, sister of victim Mandi Alexander, expressed frustration at that conference and is now seeking signatures on a petition to get the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the case.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Late night Sunday for Hutchinson Fire Department

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) contained and put out a vehicle fire that extended to the garage Sunday night. At 10:12 p.m., the HFD responded to 3809 Queens Place for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, Engine 7 found a half-ton truck on fire. The fire was...
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy