'Dropicana': Stretch of I-15 in Vegas closing for weekend

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

A key stretch of the main vehicle travel route between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City will be closed all weekend as part of a project to reshape a busy interchange serving the Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada Department of Transportation officials say Interstate 15 will be shut down to let crews demolish a big overpass at Tropicana Avenue.

Officials say motorists will face detours and massive delays between the Flamingo and Russell road exits.

The department calls the 18-month, $305 million road reconstruction project “Dropicana.”

Designers say that when it's finished in mid-2025, the overpass will be higher over the interstate, wider for traffic and safer for pedestrians near some of the city’s biggest casino-hotels and venues including Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena.

The stretch of interstate is the busiest highway in Nevada, handling 300,000 or more vehicles per day. Officials say travelers and truckers should expect detours and delays and surface streets in the area will be jammed with rerouted traffic.

The project is funded with state gas tax money and federal funds including a $50 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2020.

Fox5 KVVU

Previously missing hiker, Nellis airman found dead at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A previously missing hiker was found dead at Red Rock Recreation Area Thursday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police conducted a rescue operation Jan. 26, which started at about 8 a.m. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier that morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger

There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One

This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Update: Missing 19-year-old woman found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to find a woman reported missing who was last seen Thursday night. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan police, 19-year-old Anabel Ceja was last contacted on Jan. 26, around 7:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of E. Bonanza Road, east of Eastern Avenue. She may be driving a blue 2014 Nissan Altima with Nevada license plate 965-V94.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas

Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
