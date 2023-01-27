ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

Weekend search planned for Kyle Doan along Salinas River

By Kathrene Herndon
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Another search is being planned for this weekend following the disappearance of Kyle Doan.

The 5-year-old was washed away in floodwaters the morning of Jan. 9 on his way to school in San Miguel.

Search efforts took place nearly every day on various levels for two weeks but so far, there have been no signs of the boy.

Following what the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office described as a “massive search” last weekend, searches were scaled back with the sheriff’s office saying efforts would continue but on a limited basis .

Saturday morning, a small group made up of search and rescue and dive team members from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office will be out searching north of the River Road Bridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

The area is just north of the previous areas searched along the Salinas River.

Sunday, a fundraiser is taking place at Sensorio for the Doan family.

