Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
Related
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan driver dies after crossing into oncoming traffic in Cache County
PETERSBORO, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Jordan woman died in an accident Friday in the Cache County town of Petersboro, also known as Peter. The accident happened at about 2 p.m., says a news release issued Tuesday by the Utah Highway Patrol. The victim, identified...
KSLTV
South Jordan woman killed in head-on crash
PETERSBORO, Utah — A 23-year-old woman has died from her injuries following a head-on crash in Cache County. The crash happened on state Route 30, near milepost 101, at approximately 2 p.m. Friday. According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, a silver Ford Fiesta was traveling...
kjzz.com
23-year-old from South Jordan killed in head-on collision on State Route 30
PETERSBORO, Utah (KUTV) — A 23-year-old Utah State student has died from her injuries after a head-on collision in Cache County. Emily Fisher was on her way home for the weekend when the crash happened. Concerned about conditions in Sardine Canyon, she took the long way home. Officials with...
American Fork man runs over wife after house cleaning argument, police say
An American Fork man has been charged after allegedly running over his wife with their kids in the car, following an argument relating to house cleaning on Friday.
Major changes coming to Salt Lake City's West High School
After a century, West High will likely be rebuilt or renovated under four options presented during a recent "feasibility meeting."
kslnewsradio.com
Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at 600 North and 1200 West in the Rose Park area. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle turning to go East on 600 North hit the man, according to Michelle Peterson, Detective with Salt Lake City Police.
KUTV
Two killed in incident at Northrup Grumman facility in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Two people have been killed at a Northrop Grumman facility in West Valley City, according to a company spokesperson and later confirmed by police. “We are saddened to confirm we had two fatalities at our Bacchus facility the evening of January 30,” the...
KUTV
Utah correctional officer hospitalized after assault at new state prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A correctional officer was taken to the hospital after getting assaulted in the maximum-security area of the new Utah state prison, officials confirmed. According to a statement from Utah Department of Corrections spokesperson Liam Truchard, the assault happened Monday afternoon in the Antelope housing...
Ogden man charged after three shot outside local bar
An Ogden man faces multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm after allegedly shooting three people outside of a local bar, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
2 in critical condition following Utah County crash
Two individuals suffered serious injuries following a car crash in Utah County on Monday, Jan. 30.
kjzz.com
Box Elder schools move to virtual learning; Cache, Logan, Dugway on 2-hour delay
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Two school districts and one school in northern Utah will be starting late on Monday, Jan. 30, as the area is expected to experience dangerously cold wind chill. And the Box Elder County School District, which originally announced Sunday that a 2-hour delay was in...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect charged after Jan. 22 shootings in downtown Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail on four counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was charged in connection with Jan. 22 shootings after which two victims were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. One was shot in the stomach and one in the head, McCain’s charging documents say.
kjzz.com
AMBER Alert suspect facing federal charges after allegedly abducting Layton teen
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — An Arizona man who was found inside a vehicle in Nebraska with an abducted Utah teen now faces federal charges. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, was charged in Utah District Court with kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity. The charges were filed on Jan. 25.
kslnewsradio.com
One person killed in wrong-way collision on I-15 near Beck Street
SALT LAKE CITY — A man died early Wednesday morning when he was hit by a driver going the wrong way on I-15 near the Salt Lake/Davis County line. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a driver got onto the freeway going southbound in northbound lanes when it hit another car.
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Driver in custody after alleged road rage incident on US-6
UTAH COUNTY, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver and passengers from a white sedan were taken into custody early Monday after an alleged road rage incident involving guns. The semi-truck driver called Utah Highway Patrol and said that at about 12:40 a.m., a white sedan was driving...
Sheriff Jared Rigby’s future with POST could be decided Tuesday
Members of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council are expected to discuss and decide Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby's future during an emergency meeting Tuesday.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Kearns woman, Salt Lake City man arrested for felony retail theft
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people for felony retail theft stemming from an incident at an Outlets Park City business last week. Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store employees reported a man and woman stole multiple items and left without paying, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, near another business in the Kimball Junction area.
KSLTV
Salt Lake man dead after accidental drowning in Millard County, police say
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Authorities say a Salt Lake man has died after an accidental drowning incident late Saturday evening. According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a man who was unresponsive at the Meadow Hot Pots near Fillmore, Utah. “It was reported...
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal new details after son charged with shooting father in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old Pleasant Grove man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say he shot his father in the face and leg. The suspect has also been charged in a separate instance of alleged sexual abuse of a...
