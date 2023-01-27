ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLTV

South Jordan woman killed in head-on crash

PETERSBORO, Utah — A 23-year-old woman has died from her injuries following a head-on crash in Cache County. The crash happened on state Route 30, near milepost 101, at approximately 2 p.m. Friday. According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, a silver Ford Fiesta was traveling...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at 600 North and 1200 West in the Rose Park area. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle turning to go East on 600 North hit the man, according to Michelle Peterson, Detective with Salt Lake City Police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect charged after Jan. 22 shootings in downtown Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail on four counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was charged in connection with Jan. 22 shootings after which two victims were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. One was shot in the stomach and one in the head, McCain’s charging documents say.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person killed in wrong-way collision on I-15 near Beck Street

SALT LAKE CITY — A man died early Wednesday morning when he was hit by a driver going the wrong way on I-15 near the Salt Lake/Davis County line. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a driver got onto the freeway going southbound in northbound lanes when it hit another car.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

UHP: Driver in custody after alleged road rage incident on US-6

UTAH COUNTY, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver and passengers from a white sedan were taken into custody early Monday after an alleged road rage incident involving guns. The semi-truck driver called Utah Highway Patrol and said that at about 12:40 a.m., a white sedan was driving...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Kearns woman, Salt Lake City man arrested for felony retail theft

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people for felony retail theft stemming from an incident at an Outlets Park City business last week. Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store employees reported a man and woman stole multiple items and left without paying, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, near another business in the Kimball Junction area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

