Clay, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Residential fire in Hueytown claims 1 life

From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN – The Hueytown Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire at the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive, Hueytown, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6:52 p.m. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, first responders were able to rescue two adults from within the house […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Multi-vehicle wreck involving semi-truck leaves 1 dead

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A multi-vehicle wreck resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man Monday night, at 6 p.m., on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, the man has been positively identified, but his identity is being withheld until his family […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified human remains found in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Decomposing human remains were discovered by a Birmingham citizen on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South, Birmingham. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, there is currently no information regarding the age, race or sex of the deceased. “A citizen […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend indicted for kidnapping resulting in death, body found in Springville barn

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A grand jury this week indicted a resident of Florida for the kidnapping of Cassie Carli that resulted in her death. Carli’s body was found in a Springville barn. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Felix A. Rivera-Esparra announced […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham Police conducts investigation into shooting that killed 17-year-old

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in which a 17-year-old died after sustaining gunshot wounds. “Shortly after midnight, East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of  Nekoma Drive on report of a person […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man found dead inside his residence

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A 32-year-old Birmingham man was found deceased Sunday, Jan. 29, inside his residence at the 2300 block of 31st Avenue North. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner William Yates identified the man as Brandon Jamaad Smiley. “The decedent was found unresponsive inside his residence by a friend,” Yates said. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Contract student aide at HTMS arrested for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – According to Birmingham Crime Watchers, and confirmed by the Trussville Police Department, Hewitt-Trussville Middle School Principal Jennifer Abney reported to the Trussville Police Department on Jan. 12, 2023, that multiple faculty members had complained of a contracted special-needs student aide smelling like marijuana. Abney, along with assistant principals […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham ‘H2K’ gang member pleads guilty to firearm charges

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A known gang member pleaded guilty yesterday to illegally possessing a Glock pistol equipped with a “Glock switch” (a machine gun), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. Tavares Trevon Nelson, 20, of Birmingham, pleaded […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Local organizations to address Moody landfill fire concerns at Environmental Management Commission meeting

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY – Several organizations intend to attend the upcoming Environmental Management Commission meeting on Feb 10, 2023, to request that they be allowed to make presentations to the commission on the subject of the landfill fire in St. Clair County, environmental attorney David A. Ludder announced. The organizations […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

