Mortimer Jordan teacher dies in tragic accident on campus
By Will Blakely, 1819 News Jefferson County School System administrators canceled school on Wednesday after a teacher died on a high school campus early Wednesday morning. According to reports, the teacher, who was also a bus driver, passed away just before 7:30 a.m. at Mortimer Jordan High School. The incident occurred in the parking lot […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
Residential fire in Hueytown claims 1 life
From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN – The Hueytown Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire at the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive, Hueytown, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6:52 p.m. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, first responders were able to rescue two adults from within the house […]
Multi-vehicle wreck involving semi-truck leaves 1 dead
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A multi-vehicle wreck resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man Monday night, at 6 p.m., on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, the man has been positively identified, but his identity is being withheld until his family […]
Trussville Council recognizes police promotions, HTMS bowling team
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune TRUSSVILLE – Five officers from the Trussville Police Department and Hewitt Trussville Middle School’s girls bowling team were recognized at a meeting of the Trussville City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The council recognized the promotion of the officers to the rank of corporal. “The city’s growing,” Police Chief […]
Unidentified human remains found in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Decomposing human remains were discovered by a Birmingham citizen on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South, Birmingham. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, there is currently no information regarding the age, race or sex of the deceased. “A citizen […]
Principal Finkley notifies parents of ‘weapon on campus’ situation at Clay Elementary School
From The Tribune staff reports CLAY – Clay Elementary School Principal Dr. Jacqnaii Finkley sent a message out to parents this morning at 9:36 a.m. to notify them of a situation at the school involving a weapon on the campus. One parent sent a screen shot of the email to The Trussville Tribune, which reads: […]
UPDATE: Arrest made in 17-year-old Jaylen Clark homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department reported that detectives have obtained warrants for an arrest in connection to the murder of Jaylen Andarrius Clark, 17, of Birmingham. Clark was shot and killed on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, while in the 100 Block of Nekoma Drive. The suspect has been identified […]
Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend indicted for kidnapping resulting in death, body found in Springville barn
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A grand jury this week indicted a resident of Florida for the kidnapping of Cassie Carli that resulted in her death. Carli’s body was found in a Springville barn. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Felix A. Rivera-Esparra announced […]
17-year-old dies after being shot in Birmingham on Sunday
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Jaylen Andarrius Clark, 17, of Birmingham, died yesterday after sustaining gunshot wounds at the 100 block of Nekoma Drive. The Birmingham Police Department responded to a reported assault at that location at 12:02 a.m. Clark was transported to UAB Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and was […]
UPDATE: Birmingham Police conducts investigation into shooting that killed 17-year-old
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in which a 17-year-old died after sustaining gunshot wounds. “Shortly after midnight, East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of Nekoma Drive on report of a person […]
Clay Council extends moratorium on storage unit construction
By Terry Schrimscher, For the Tribune CLAY – The Clay City Council held its second scheduled meeting of 2023 Tuesday night, Jan. 24. With only two items listed on the agenda, the meeting moved quickly to conclusion in less than 20 minutes. The agenda contained an update on properties at 789 Chestnut Drive and 6791 […]
Alabama releasing 369 prisoners early, 12 convicted of murder in Jefferson County
From Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), following a newly amended law passed by the Alabama Legislature, planned to release 369 inmates on Tuesday, according to Carol Robinson. Among those on the list were 12 people convicted of murder in Jefferson County alone. The plan hit a snag on Tuesday […]
Birmingham man found dead inside his residence
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A 32-year-old Birmingham man was found deceased Sunday, Jan. 29, inside his residence at the 2300 block of 31st Avenue North. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner William Yates identified the man as Brandon Jamaad Smiley. “The decedent was found unresponsive inside his residence by a friend,” Yates said. […]
Alabama company ABC Polymer Industries sentenced in worker death case
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge sentenced ABC Polymer Industries LLC yesterday for a willful violation of an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standard that caused a worker’s death. The charge involves an incident that occurred on Aug. 16, 2017, at the Helena plant, owned by ABC Polymer Industries LLC, […]
30-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell by correction staff on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 5:34 a.m. Trenton Jamario White, 30, was pronounced dead at 5:48 a.m. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, White was serving a 40-year sentence […]
43-year-old man dies after reported assault in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department responded to a report of an assault at the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found that Robert Dewayne White, 43, of Birmingham, had been shot. White was pronounced dead at the scene […]
Contract student aide at HTMS arrested for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – According to Birmingham Crime Watchers, and confirmed by the Trussville Police Department, Hewitt-Trussville Middle School Principal Jennifer Abney reported to the Trussville Police Department on Jan. 12, 2023, that multiple faculty members had complained of a contracted special-needs student aide smelling like marijuana. Abney, along with assistant principals […]
Birmingham ‘H2K’ gang member pleads guilty to firearm charges
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A known gang member pleaded guilty yesterday to illegally possessing a Glock pistol equipped with a “Glock switch” (a machine gun), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. Tavares Trevon Nelson, 20, of Birmingham, pleaded […]
Local organizations to address Moody landfill fire concerns at Environmental Management Commission meeting
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY – Several organizations intend to attend the upcoming Environmental Management Commission meeting on Feb 10, 2023, to request that they be allowed to make presentations to the commission on the subject of the landfill fire in St. Clair County, environmental attorney David A. Ludder announced. The organizations […]
