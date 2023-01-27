Funeral to be held for pioneering aviator Col. Joe Kittinger in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A funeral service will be held Saturday morning for U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger.

Saturday’s celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. at First Orlando -- previously known as First Baptist Orlando -- located at 3000 South John Young Parkway.

Kittinger, who died Dec. 9 at age 94, was an internationally renowned pilot and balloonist who set the record for the highest parachute jump and freefall Aug. 16, 1960, as part of Project Excelsior.

He jumped from a high-altitude balloon at 102,800 feet and fell for 4 minutes and 36 seconds -- a record that was not broken until 53 years later.

Orlando is the home to Colonel Joe Kittinger Park at South Crystal Lake Drive and East South Street. The park was first dedicated in 1992 and refurbished in 2011.

In 2014, a F-4 Phantom was installed as a monument to honor and recognize the Central Florida veterans who served the United States during the Vietnam War.

