Read full article on original website
Related
Willits News
Mendocino County history: A Ukiah earthquake, and other news from January 1923
At 1:04 a.m. on Jan. 22, 1923, an earthquake rattled Ukiah, interrupting residents’ sleep and stopping clocks around town, but otherwise doing no damage. The following news stories are reprinted from that week’s edition of the Ukiah Republican Press. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1923 – Ukiah Republican Press.
mendofever.com
Residents of Brooktrails, Covelo, Potter Valley, Laytonville, and Hopland: Comment on Proposed Transporation Solutions for Your Community
The following is a press release by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. During the week of February 6th, virtual community workshops will be held with each of the target communities to present the findings of the needs assessment and preview potential mobility solutions.
Willits News
Inland Mendocino Democratic Club to have monthly meeting
The Inland Mendocino Democratic Club invites all current and future Democrats to our monthly hybrid In-Person/ Zoom meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Slam Dunk Pizza, located at 720 N. State St. in Ukiah. There will be elections for the future officers of the club. All members...
Willits News
Photo: 600 cyclists compete in Ukiah Low Gap Grasshopper race
(Photo by Peter Armstrong) Saturday morning, the Low Gap Grasshopper race was held with 600 cyclists. The course ran west on Orr Springs Road for 22 miles, then turned onto Low Gap Road for nine miles, then onto Masonite Road for a total of 44 miles ending back on Orr Springs Road. The change in elevation totaled 5,665 feet. This is the second year this race was held in Ukiah. Additional info: https://grasshopperadventureseries.com/rides/low-gap/
Willits News
New Mendocino County Courthouse on track
Plans for a new Mendocino County Courthouse cleared a critical hurdle last Friday after winning approval from the state Department of Finance. There are, however, months more of regulatory review before any construction work can begin at a new site on the south side of Perkins Street. State cost estimates,...
mendofever.com
City of Ukiah Receives $53.7 Million Grant for Expansion of Water Recycling Program
The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah. The California State Water Resources Control Board has awarded the City of Ukiah $53.7 million for expansion of its Water Recycling Project. The grant will allow the City to increase capacity of the recycled water project from 1,000 acre-feet per year to 1,500 acre-feet per year. The City utilizes recycled water to support parks, sports fields, and schools, as well as for agricultural and industrial uses. The increasing reliance on recycled water means reduced demand on the Russian River and Lake Mendocino and groundwater resources.
Willits News
Caltrans announces new repair projects on Highway 101 near Willits
The California Transportation Commission recently allocated more than $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reported. “The CTC’s investments will help rebuild California’s transportation infrastructure while increasing transit and active transportation options,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares was quoted as noting...
kymkemp.com
Escape From Creekside Cabins Leaves Over Half the Residences Behind
Creekside Cabins residents eked out a few more hours of time to evacuate their homes and vehicles from the RV Park north of Willits after Thursday night’s occupation of the bridge over the sinkhole that opened up between the park and Highway 101 on December 30. A few residents stopped the contractor from closing the exit a little after 5 p.m. and allowed a few more occupants to escape.
Willits News
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Jan. 30, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Carina Barjas, 41, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. FRAUD: Evan C. Hale, 40, of...
kymkemp.com
Desperation, Tears, and Anger as Residents of Creekside Cabins Faced With Terrible Choices
————————————————— UPDATE:. Some residents at Creekside Cabins who had been given only two days to leave the property after a sinkhole closed their driveway occupied the temporary bridge between the RV park and Highway 101 last night, counter-blocking an excavator that was moving into position to prevent access to the property. Residents of the RV park north of Willits originally had between 8:00 am Wednesday and 5:00 last night to evacuate or face misdemeanors.
mendofever.com
Stabbing at Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor
Police and emergency personnel are en route to Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor after a 40-year-old male suffered stab wounds. Scanner traffic began at approximately 8:04 p.m. stating a man stabbed another and a woman was at the scene rendering aid. The address was said to be 19325 South Harbor Drive.
Willits News
NWS: February bringing warmer, wetter weather to Mendocino County
The cold snap that capped a long stretch of dry weather spanning the second half of January is expected to end this week with rain predicted to begin falling again during the first few days of February, the National Weather Service reported. According to the regional forecast prepared by the...
mendofever.com
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Will Conduct Full-Length Warning Siren Test on February 6, 2023
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full-length test of the warning sirens in Middletown, Anderson Springs, Cobb, Loch Lomond, and Kelseyville Riviera (formerly known as the Clear Lake Riviera). The test will last three minutes. In the event of an actual emergency, the warning siren is one way the community may be alerted to danger from wildfire, earthquake, or other hazards.
cityofukiah.com
Proposed Updated FEMA Flood Map
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has proposed updated flood maps for Mendocino County and Ukiah. The maps revise flood hazards along Orrs Creek, Gibson Creek, Doolin Creek and other tributaries. These updated maps greatly expand upon the existing floodplain areas, likely increasing the insurance requirements for residents of these areas. Engineering staff within the City did not agree upon these proposed flood maps and brought on an engineering firm to study these maps in detail to either corroborate FEMA’s findings or argue against them.
KQED
Murder in California's Emerald Triangle
On a cold day in November 2016, a man with long blond dreadlocks and grungy blue overalls stumbled out of the woods. He had been living up in the mountains above Laytonville, in Mendocino County, and had walked eight hours into town in search of the police. He had found the body of a man he knew — Jeff Settler. And it looked like murder.
mendofever.com
‘Gut-Wrenching and Disgusting’: Fort Bragg Police Chief Speaks Out on the ‘Brutal Attack’ By Memphis Cops on Tyre Nichols
The following is a letter penned by Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka. The video footage from Memphis, Tennessee released last night showed the brutal attack and suffering of Tyre Nichols. Our hearts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, as they unnecessarily have endure the death of their father, son, brother, nephew and friend. We mourn with you.
Comments / 1