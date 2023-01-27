Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder
We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
Baseball Icon Dies
Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement
The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
Legendary Baseball Coach Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Who Will Sign Shohei Ohtani? 8 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
If Shohei Ohtani leaves the Los Angeles Angels via free agency after the conclusion of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, where might the 2021 American League MVP sign? Here are eight potential free agent destinations for the Japanese star.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
Sports World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Announcement
Shohei Ohtani has signed a new sponsorship deal. Ohtani, who's one of the best players in baseball, has signed a new long-term deal with long-term footwear and a new apparel deal with New Balance, per Front Office Sports. As part of his deal, Ohtani will be the first player to wear a cleat ...
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
Could a reunion be brewing in Boston?
Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces His Retirement
MLB relief pitcher Darren O'Day revealed his retirement Monday. The 40-year-old announced his decision in a Twitter post reflecting on "a wild ride that I never thought I'd get to experience." "The mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game," O'Day wrote. "When ...
Deadspin
Good riddance, Bobby Hull
Bobby Hull was a terrible person. Most athletes can outrun or outskate that with what they accomplish on the field or ice. But even though Hull was one of the best hockey players of all time, the monster he was in his everyday life should shine through his accomplishments. He is no symbol of anything other than being a ghoul, and something that the NHL, and especially the Chicago Blackhawks, should be running away from.
Red Sox Reportedly Trade Former All-Star To Marlins For Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever
Boston added a new reliever Monday
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
CBS Sports
Mets' Justin Verlander, Marlins' Sandy Alcantara receive Cy Young Award plaques with spelling mistake
Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 Cy Young Award winners, were recognized for their seasons on Saturday night at the Baseball Writers' Association of America dinner. There, the two received their respective Cy Young Awards, both of which featured a rather embarrassing misspelling. Both award plaques that were given...
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years
Dodgers Roster: LA Agrees with Free Agent Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The Dodgers signed minor-league pitcher Kevin Gowdy, who was drafted pretty high in 2016 but has struggled with injury and command issues in the minors.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Designate Flamethrowing Rookie Hurler After Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox's turnover this offseason has been dramatic. Surprisingly, the club has consistently opted to add veterans past their prime while shedding younger talent from the 40-man roster. That trend continued Monday, as the Red Sox designated Franklin German for assignment to make room for Richard Bleier --...
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian 'Not Surprised' Arte Moreno Chose to Stay
Angels GM Perry Minasian says he wasn't surprised owner Arte Moreno decided not to sell the team because he "loves baseball" and "loves this city."
Yardbarker
All-Star Pitcher Felt 'Blindsided' When Red Sox Designated Him For Assignment
The Boston Red Sox shocked fans and media alike when they designated All-Star right-handed reliever Matt Barnes for assignment last week. As it turns out, the 32-year-old was just as surprised. Days later, he was shipped off to the Miami Marlins in exchange for left-hander Richard Bleier and cash considerations.
