Arlington, TX

NJ.com

Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder

We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
OnlyHomers

Baseball Icon Dies

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement

The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Announcement

Shohei Ohtani has signed a new sponsorship deal. Ohtani, who's one of the best players in baseball, has signed a new long-term deal with long-term footwear and a new apparel deal with New Balance, per Front Office Sports. As part of his deal, Ohtani will be the first player to wear a cleat ...
ANAHEIM, CA
OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces His Retirement

MLB relief pitcher Darren O'Day revealed his retirement Monday. The 40-year-old announced his decision in a Twitter post reflecting on "a wild ride that I never thought I'd get to experience." "The mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game," O'Day wrote. "When ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadspin

Good riddance, Bobby Hull

Bobby Hull was a terrible person. Most athletes can outrun or outskate that with what they accomplish on the field or ice. But even though Hull was one of the best hockey players of all time, the monster he was in his everyday life should shine through his accomplishments. He is no symbol of anything other than being a ghoul, and something that the NHL, and especially the Chicago Blackhawks, should be running away from.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Sox Designate Flamethrowing Rookie Hurler After Short Stint In Boston

The Boston Red Sox's turnover this offseason has been dramatic. Surprisingly, the club has consistently opted to add veterans past their prime while shedding younger talent from the 40-man roster. That trend continued Monday, as the Red Sox designated Franklin German for assignment to make room for Richard Bleier --...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

All-Star Pitcher Felt 'Blindsided' When Red Sox Designated Him For Assignment

The Boston Red Sox shocked fans and media alike when they designated All-Star right-handed reliever Matt Barnes for assignment last week. As it turns out, the 32-year-old was just as surprised. Days later, he was shipped off to the Miami Marlins in exchange for left-hander Richard Bleier and cash considerations.
BOSTON, MA

