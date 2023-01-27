Read full article on original website
SCAA Tournament: 'Improved' Bernie battles with Dexter, but 'Cats' Nichols proves too much
DEXTER – A mere 14 days earlier, the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad had done battle with down-the-road rival Bernie and shut down the Mules’ offensive attack, including its super-scorer, senior guard Tristan Johnson in a 48-28 thumping. The two teams met again on Friday in...
Sikeston hot shooting takes down state-ranked Borgia to win Union tourney
UNION, Mo. – When the bracket for the 61st Annual Union Invitational Tournament was released, it just seemed inevitable that Sikeston would meet up with its old nemesis, St. Francis Borgia, in the championship game. The game did not disappoint on Saturday night as second-seeded Sikeston upset top-seeded and...
SCAA Tournament: Woodland storms back (with belief) in shocking comeback over Advance
DEXTER – There is belief and then there is borderline insanity. For the Woodland boy’s basketball team on Friday, its players and coaches never ceased in their conviction that the Cardinals could beat Advance in the third-place game of the Stoddard County Athletic Association Tournament, which minutes into the contest, was either an insane thought or ignorant, take your pick.
SEMO Conference Wrestling JV Tournament
Jackson won first place in the SEMO Conference JV Tournament, while Poplar Bluff took third place and Sikeston finished fifth on Saturday at Jackson High School.
Big second half propels Cape Central past Poplar Bluff
The Cape Central Tigers stayed perfect as they coasted by the Poplar Bluff Mules 69-48 on Friday at Cape Central High School. Both teams scuffled out of the gate as it was just 11-7 Tigers after one-quarter of play. “Bluff is physical and they got us in spots where we...
Epps has Doniphan girls rolling yet again
The Doniphan High School girl’s basketball squad has learned a lot over the four-plus seasons that Adam Epps has been leading it. The Donettes have learned how to handle tough tests on the court, and Epps has instructed his players on how to close out games successfully. “Doniphan is...
Royals get homecoming win over East Carter
BROSELEY — Homecoming meant a little more to Twin Rivers Friday night if only for the big reason of trying to leverage the Royals into a better seed for the upcoming Ozark Foothills Conference tournament. Of course, visiting East Carter also had designs of bigger and better as the...
COLUMN: Redhawks are earning their fan support
In a town like Cape Girardeau, support at high school games comes standard, but support for the college teams must be earned. And recently, the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team has been earning their support. Scheduling-wise, it was a rough start to the season. The Redhawks didn’t have...
Sikeston double homicide investigation
Georgia man charged in connection with double homicide in Sikeston
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cows remain on the loose Thursday morning after a semi caught fire near Sikeston Wednesday night, January 26. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened just after 9 p.m. at the Interstate 57/55 interchange. DPS said the brakes of a semi, hauling 73...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Freezing rain and drizzle created slick and potentially dangerous driving conditions in parts of the Heartland on Monday morning, January 30. Scott City firefighters said Interstate 55 was ice covered and crews worked crashes in both directions. Crews are urging drivers to stay home if...
Georgia man arrested in connection with murder of Sikeston couple
Ritter Communications expands to Cape Girardeau, Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Ritter Communications, the largest privately held telecommunications service provider serving exclusively the Mid-South, is expanding its telecom and advanced cloud solutions to Jackson, Missouri. This $2.3 million project is a self-funded investment to benefit businesses and schools in the Jackson community. This is Ritter Communications’ second expansion project in Missouri. The company previously announced its first expansion project in the state to Cape Girardeau in October 2022.
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
Caught on video: Poplar Bluff police ask for help finding 2 trying to break into pawn shop
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department asks for the public’s help after two people were caught on video trying to break in to a pawn shop. Police say two people tried to break in to Faranoe’s Pawn Shop a little after midnight on January 26.
HVAC malfunction fills fast food restaurant with smoke in Fruitland
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews from four fire departments could be seen at the Dairy Queen in Fruitland Thursday night, January 27. They were not all of them were there to eat, but to battle a smoky problem. According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, an HVAC...
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested
