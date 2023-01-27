ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

Sikeston hot shooting takes down state-ranked Borgia to win Union tourney

UNION, Mo. – When the bracket for the 61st Annual Union Invitational Tournament was released, it just seemed inevitable that Sikeston would meet up with its old nemesis, St. Francis Borgia, in the championship game. The game did not disappoint on Saturday night as second-seeded Sikeston upset top-seeded and...
SIKESTON, MO
SCAA Tournament: Woodland storms back (with belief) in shocking comeback over Advance

DEXTER – There is belief and then there is borderline insanity. For the Woodland boy’s basketball team on Friday, its players and coaches never ceased in their conviction that the Cardinals could beat Advance in the third-place game of the Stoddard County Athletic Association Tournament, which minutes into the contest, was either an insane thought or ignorant, take your pick.
ADVANCE, MO
Big second half propels Cape Central past Poplar Bluff

The Cape Central Tigers stayed perfect as they coasted by the Poplar Bluff Mules 69-48 on Friday at Cape Central High School. Both teams scuffled out of the gate as it was just 11-7 Tigers after one-quarter of play. “Bluff is physical and they got us in spots where we...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Epps has Doniphan girls rolling yet again

The Doniphan High School girl’s basketball squad has learned a lot over the four-plus seasons that Adam Epps has been leading it. The Donettes have learned how to handle tough tests on the court, and Epps has instructed his players on how to close out games successfully. “Doniphan is...
DONIPHAN, MO
Royals get homecoming win over East Carter

BROSELEY — Homecoming meant a little more to Twin Rivers Friday night if only for the big reason of trying to leverage the Royals into a better seed for the upcoming Ozark Foothills Conference tournament. Of course, visiting East Carter also had designs of bigger and better as the...
ELLSINORE, MO
COLUMN: Redhawks are earning their fan support

In a town like Cape Girardeau, support at high school games comes standard, but support for the college teams must be earned. And recently, the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team has been earning their support. Scheduling-wise, it was a rough start to the season. The Redhawks didn’t have...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Sikeston double homicide investigation

The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Steven Jester, a 30-year-old Kentucky man is behind bars, accused of threatening to blow up the Lyon County Middle School. Southeast Missouri power outages. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Most...
SIKESTON, MO
Georgia man charged in connection with double homicide in Sikeston

Sikeston authorities say a suspect behind the deaths of a married couple is behind bars, charged with murder. The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Man allegedly threatened to shoot up Lyon County Middle School. Updated: 2...
SIKESTON, MO
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cows remain on the loose Thursday morning after a semi caught fire near Sikeston Wednesday night, January 26. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened just after 9 p.m. at the Interstate 57/55 interchange. DPS said the brakes of a semi, hauling 73...
SIKESTON, MO
Georgia man arrested in connection with murder of Sikeston couple

Graphite artist Jeanie Eddleman shares a look at historic places she's preserving | Art-To-Art 1/27. Jeanie Eddleman loves to use her art to spark good memories. Hear her story. Stream anytime at kfvs12.com/livestream. 5 St. Francois Co. jail escapees now back in Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Five St....
SIKESTON, MO
Ritter Communications expands to Cape Girardeau, Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Ritter Communications, the largest privately held telecommunications service provider serving exclusively the Mid-South, is expanding its telecom and advanced cloud solutions to Jackson, Missouri. This $2.3 million project is a self-funded investment to benefit businesses and schools in the Jackson community. This is Ritter Communications’ second expansion project in Missouri. The company previously announced its first expansion project in the state to Cape Girardeau in October 2022.
JACKSON, MO
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO

