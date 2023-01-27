Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees can still land top remaining free-agent left-fielder if asking price comes down
Ideally, the New York Yankees would make a last-minute play on the top remaining left-field free agent on the market, Jurickson Profar. Coming from the San Diego Padres, turning down a $7.5 million player option to stay on the West Coast for one more season, Profar saw the market and decided to test the waters in hopes of landing a more prominent deal — nobody seems to be biting the past few weeks.
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have something special developing at catcher
The New York Yankees are rolling into the 2023 season with Jose Treviño as their starting catcher, which is justifiable after a successful 2022 campaign. Treviño ranks as one of the best defensive catchers in the game but has his vulnerabilities in the batter’s box. Treviño hit .248 with a .283 OBP, 11 homers, and 43 RBIs last season. While this was his best offensive campaign by a significant margin, the Yankees have another catcher developing in their farm system that will not only provide elite offensive metrics but has experienced considerable improvements regarding his defensive qualities.
Yardbarker
Ex-New York Mets, Yankees Reliever Retires From MLB
"It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. "As a lightly recruited high school player, to a college walk-on, to an undrafted free agent, to a non prospect entering pro ball, I am extremely proud of playing with the best players in the world for so long."
Yardbarker
The Cubs One-Two Punch in Rotation Could Make All the Difference
The Chicago Cubs are in a much better position right now than they were a year ago today. There is so much hope for the future and the rebuild can be characterized as "completed." What comes next is anyone's guess. A postseason berth? A World Series? Years of underperforming?. All...
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman Found Closure From Braves Career After Sending Text Message To Dodgers Teammates
After helping the Atlanta Braves win the World Series, Freddie Freeman became a free agent for the first time in his 12-year MLB career. While it was widely expected the sides would quickly work out a new contract, that never came to fruition due to a reported disagreement over the inclusion of a sixth year.
Yardbarker
The Braves make a flurry of minor league free agent signings, including an old friend
First is Forrest Wall. I’ve talked about him before, and he would make for some solid depth in Gwinnett. Once a top prospect for the Rockies, Wall never cut it in the big leagues. Surprisingly, he’s never even gotten the call. Wall can play all over the diamond, and he put up a respectable .687 OPS in AAA last year. I don’t think he’s a major impact player, but I liked him a lot when he was a prospect and he could end up being a valuable piece in a pinch.
Yardbarker
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have one underrated bullpen arm set to play a bigger role in 2023
When the Yankees acquired Frankie Montas, little did they know that the best piece in that entire package would end up being nothing more than a toss-in? Lou Trivino was added to the deal that saw Montas head to New York, with Ken Waldichuk, JP Sears, and Luis Medina heading back to Oakland. It appeared that he was added simply because Oakland knew he was going to be asking for a few million the next year, and he was struggling a bit with his pitch mix and settling into a groove.
Yardbarker
Mets’ Pete Alonso earns massive payday via projected extension
Just days after the New York Mets extended the contract of one young core player, Jeff McNeil, all the attention has now turned to Pete Alonso. The Mets slugger is coming off a huge year in which he led the National League in RBIs and made his second All-Star game. Alonso just turned 28 in December and, as a second-round draft pick of the Mets in 2016, is now heading into year five with the club at the major league level.
Yardbarker
Cubs Top Prospect Arrives At Spring Training Early
The majority of the Chicago Cubs roster is gearing up for MLB Spring Training which is just around the corner. Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 13 and position players on Feb. 16. However, one of the Cubs' top prospects, Brennan Davis, has arrived early to the team's Spring Training complex...
Yardbarker
Heavily Rumored Red Sox Target Reportedly Off Market After Inking Deal With NL East Club
Another middle infielder reportedly is off the market. The Boston Red Sox recently completed a trade for former Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, but still have been connected to free agent infielders as the team looks to replace longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts. One player Boston was heavily connected to...
Yardbarker
Jacob deGrom says he'll eventually tell Buck Showalter 'what really happened' behind Mets departure
Two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom spurned the Mets this offseason, signing a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers that includes a sixth-year option. In an interview with NJ.com , Mets manager Buck Showalter opened up about New York's offseason and shared insight into deGrom's...
Yardbarker
Giants legend admits to 'kind of' rooting for Eagles' Jalen Hurts
Diehard New York Giants fans may not love what retired quarterback Eli Manning recently had to say about the Philadelphia Eagles. While discussing the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs with ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Manning admitted that he "likes" Philadelphia signal-caller Jalen Hurts and "kind of" roots for Hurts.
Yardbarker
Brock Purdy reveals extent of arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off.
Comments / 0