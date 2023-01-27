ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sees increase in calls since its launch in July 2022

By Natasha Lynn
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRaQU_0kTvL2AB00

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- New data from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline shows the hotline has been receiving more and more calls and texts. Despite the increase, the hotline has been able to answer calls for help more quickly.

This success is largely due to $130 million in federal funding 988 received, which went towards hiring more staff and improving the job quality to retain the workforce. That included increasing pay, offering better benefits, and creating internship opportunities.

"The goal is by the time this volume doubles or triples as some of the projections are being discussed that we will be prepared to pick up the line," Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners President and CEO Bev Marquez said

Since its launch in July 2022, the call centers have seen a significant rise in call volume. At a total of 2.1 million calls, texts, and chats. The majority of those are answered in under a minute.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , in the first six months of 988 launching from December 2021 to December 2022, over 172,000 more contacts were answered by call, text, and chat.

Calls answered increased by 48% and overall, approximately 89% of calls, texts, and chats were answered.

There are over 200 call centers in the country. Seven states had call centers before 988 launched, including Colorado. So for most states, the concept is new.

Most states have over a 90% answer rate for contacts, and the average speed of answers is down.

According to 988's Deputy Director Dr. John Palmieri, the average speed to answer year-over-year was about three minutes in 2021. It's now 44 seconds in December of 2022.

In Colorado, about 3800 calls would come in per month before the launch of 988. It is now 4700 per month.

"It really comes down to being available in that moment, ease of access," Marquez said. "You can be anonymous, you can talk with either a peer specialist or a counselor, you have choices, and not just about who you speak to, but what happens next. Do you want a mobile crisis unit to respond, do you want to go to a walk-in center, do you want to talk now."

In Colorado, the expectation is by this summer that 95% of the calls get picked up within 30 seconds. This is closely in line with the standards for 911.

Representatives for 988 say along with the funding, the ease of access around 988 is also what's influencing its success. The fact that people can call or text the number. As well as the marketing around it. The 3-digit hotline has been advertised a lot, making it more widely known and easier to remember than the previous 10-digit number.

Representatives with 988 say they are also implementing video phone capabilities for people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, LGBTQ+ youth are at a higher risk of suicide. So 988 is also testing a pilot program for the LGBTQ+ community, in partnership with the Trevor Project , in which calls, texts, or chats from LGBTQ+ youth have the option of being connected with counselors specially trained in LGBTQ-inclusive crisis care services.

The pilot began in December and ends in March 2023.

The post 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sees increase in calls since its launch in July 2022 appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report from the statewide teachers union says Colorado’s public education system is in a "state of crisis." According to the Colorado Education Association’s (CEA) 2023 Colorado State of Education Report, the state’s public education system is currently operating at a decade-long deficit of more than $10 billion.  The The post Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

District 2 Superintendant named 2023 Colorado Superintendent of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs superintendent was named the 2023 Colorado Superintendent of the Year. Friday, Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, Superintendent of Harrison School District 2, was recognized during a ceremony at Sierra High School. In attendance was Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. On Twitter, she was thanked by the City of Colorado The post District 2 Superintendant named 2023 Colorado Superintendent of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants

COLORADO (KRDO) -- If passed, a newly introduced bill into the Colorado legislature would take the federal law against age discrimination further by banning questions that may reveal an applicant's age like what year they graduated or attended college. Senate Bill 58, the "Job Application Fairness Act" would prohibit employers from "inquiring about a prospective The post Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Healthy Colorado – New study shows intermittent fasting has less to do with clocking meals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Recent diet trends have touted that clocks are as important for weight loss as scales. One of those is intermittent fasting, which entails a schedule of alternating fasting and eating. Some proponents of intermittent fasting argue people can harness their bodies' natural rhythms to shed pounds. "There are two types The post Healthy Colorado – New study shows intermittent fasting has less to do with clocking meals appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County leads the state with speeding violations over the last 3 years

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol released new data that shows they wrote about 208,000 speeding tickets between 2019 and 2021, with the most being in El Paso County. Specifically, almost 10,000 of those speeding violations were in slow zones, like a construction site or a school. CSP said this is The post El Paso County leads the state with speeding violations over the last 3 years appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Dog to be reunited with owner three years after he was stolen from backyard

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A lucky little dog was found running on Highway 36 in Westminster Thursday and police found he belonged to someone in Texas who hadn't seen their pup in years. (Westminster PD) Some citizens brought the dog into the Westminster Police Department and they were able to scan his microchip to find The post Dog to be reunited with owner three years after he was stolen from backyard appeared first on KRDO.
WESTMINSTER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy