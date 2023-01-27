ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurnee Smollett Dons Monochromatic Look for Hulu’s ‘The 1619 Project’ Los Angeles Premiere

By Ayana Herndon
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4nUQ_0kTvKyaF00
Jurnee Smollett at the premiere of Hulu's "The 1619 Project" on Thursday in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Jurnee Smollett arrived at the “The 1619 Project” Los Angeles premiere on Thursday in a monochromatic look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14HwmI_0kTvKyaF00
Jurnee Smollett at the premiere of Hulu’s “The 1619 Project.” Michael Buckner for Variety

She wore a sweater with a mock neckline under a bustier top, and a black miniskirt with dramatic pleating. She paired the look with thigh-high black boots by Le Silla.

Smollett opted for a classic makeup look with a matte-red lip and a touch of blush. She wore her hair parted down the middle, with loose curls down to her waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1Hty_0kTvKyaF00

Smollett usually works with Alexandra Mandelkorn for her red carpet looks. Mandelkorn has also outfitted Janelle Monáe, Alexandra Shipp and Christina Ricci.

Smollett attended the premiere among a number of other A-listers, including Nikole Hannah-Jones and Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey serves as one of the executive producers of the limited docuseries, which is an expansion of the book of the same name created by Hannah-Jones. It centers around explaining how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life. It premiered on Hulu Thursday with two episodes. The rest of the series will be released with two episodes each week.

Jurnee Smollett Michael Buckner for Variety

Earlier this month, Smollett wore an embellished jacquard top, matching leggings and an oversized gray vest to W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s awards season dinner. To the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala in October, she went big, wearing a red dress with a leaflet motif throughout and a huge wide-brim hat.

